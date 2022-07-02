PM Modi to address VCs’ conf in Kashi on July 7
VARANASI Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a conference of vice chancellors and directors of various universities and engineering institutes (including IITs) during his proposed Kashi visit on July 7.
The conference, to be held at the international cooperation and convention centre Rudraksha, will focus on the new education policy (NEP).
On the invitation of the University Grants Commission, Sampurnanand Sanskrit University (SSU) vice chancellor Prof Hareram Tripathi would also participate in the conference, as per SSU public relations officer Shashindra Mishra.
The UGC has invited 35 teachers and 15 eminent researchers of the SSU to participate in the conference which will be inaugurated by PM Modi.
Prof Tripathi said that a detailed discussion was held with the heads of departments and deans of the university regarding the participation in the conference.
He informed that several sessions of discussion will be held in the conference, on quality curriculum in higher education institutions so that the standard may be raised.
