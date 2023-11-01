PM Modi to enthrone Ram Lalla on a gold-plated throne

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will enthrone Ram Lalla on a gold plated throne inside the sanctum-sanctorum of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya when pran pratishtha ceremony will be organised for grand opening of the temple on January 22.

PM Modi offers flowers to Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. (HT file photo)

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will also be present on the occasion. The temple will be opened for devotees from January 23.

All 18 doors on ground floor of the Ram Mandir and temple’s shikhar (dome) will also be gold plated.

The 4.25 feet tall idol of Ram Lalla will be placed over eight feet tall, three feet long and four feet wide throne made of Makrana marble.

The throne is being prepared at the workshop run by the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust in Rajasthan and will reach Ayodhya on December 15.

The throne will be covered with gold plates in Ayodhya.

Anil Mishra, member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, said: “gold bricks and other gold items donated by devotees will be used to carry out gold plating of the Ram Lalla’s throne. This will be carried out by experts.”

The Trust has also decided to gold-plate all 18 doors of the ground floor of the temple. According to the Trust, construction work of ground floor of the temple is over and flooring work of Parikrama Marg of the temple is being done at present.

The Trust is also executing construction work of first floor of the temple. According to Mishra, around 80 percent construction work of first floor of the Ram Mandir has been completed.

“Now, pillars are being laid on the temple’s first floor. The Trust is planning to complete construction work on the temple’s first floor by the time it is opened for devotees on January 22 next,” said Mishra.

According to the Trust, 160 pillars have been laid on the temple’s ground floor and 132 pillars will come up on the temple’s first floor and 74 pillars will be on the temple’s second floor. Each floor is 20 feet high.

The Trust is also finalizing a list of 4000 saints and 2500 prominent people from all across the country who will be invited for the opening ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.

Vedic rituals for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ram Mandir will start a week before the main ceremony on January 16.

