PM Modi to gift projects worth 22,000 crore to Ayodhya

The ₹1463-crore Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport and the revamped and renamed Ayodhya Dham railway station are among the over ₹22,000-crore projects that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to gift to Ayodhya during his visit to the temple town on Saturday, said a state government official on Thursday. For Representation Only (HT File Photo)

Modi’s visit comes weeks ahead of the much-awaited consecration ceremony of the idol of Ram Lalla (child deity) on January 22 and is part of the government’s infrastructure push to make Ayodhya a prime religious tourism destination.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Read here: Week-long consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla to kick off from January 16

The projects include those which he will dedicate to the people as well as those for which the foundation stone will be laid.

“All preparations have been made for the Prime Minister’s Ayodhya visit. The PM will inaugurate Ayodhya International airport and the Ayodhya Dham railway station,” said Ayodhya divisional commissioner Gaurav Dayal.

The ₹2183 crore New Ayodhya Township is among the projects for which the prime minister will lay the foundation stone. Spread over 1407 acre on both sides of the Lucknow-Gorakhpur highway, it has been conceptualised to decongest Ayodhya. The new township will have a lake replenished with water of the Saryu to give a spiritual look to the place. It will be extended by 442 acres in the second phase.

As for the airport, the facade of its terminal building is said to reflect the architecture of the Ram Temple.

The interior of the new terminal building is being enlivened with local art from across India, art and paintings depicting the life of Shri Ram. It is proposed to be decorated at different heights to convey a feeling of grandeur of the structure. The first flight to Ayodhya is scheduled to reach at 11.20am after taking off from Delhi at 10 am.

The first phase of the Ayodhya Dham railway station has been completed at a cost of ₹241 crore.

Modi will also lay the foundation stone of the ₹300-crore Vashishth Kunj residential project as well for construction of new ghats and beautification of existing ones.

FOUNDATION STONE TO BE LAID

New Ayodhya Township ₹2183 crore

Vashishth Kunj residential project ₹300 crore

Office of ADA/AMC ₹119 crore

CIEPT ₹39 crore

New ghats: ₹23.89 crore

Tourist facilities ₹23.29 crore

Viewing gallery at Ram Ki Paidi ₹23.25 crore

Walkway on ghats ₹22.83 crore

Beautification of four historical gates ₹15.18 crore

Improvement of Lko-Ayodhya NH-28(New NH-27) ₹297 crore

Improvement of existing Ayodhya bypass ₹218 crore

PROJECTS TO BE DEDICATED TO PEOPLE

Ayodhya Airport ₹1463 crore

Ram Path ₹844 crore

Bhakti Path ₹68 crore

Dharm Path ₹65 crore

Multi-level parking ₹37 crore

Transit hostel for police personnel 34 crore

Parking and commercial complex at Kaushal Kunj- ₹4 crore

Beautification of Bhakti Path facade- ₹4 crore

ROB on Badi Buaa Railway crossing - 74 crore

NEW AYODHYA TOWNSHIP PROJECT

Area: 1407 acres

2 km elevated road to reach township

Read here: PM Modi to visit Ayodhya on December 30; to inaugurate projects worth ₹11100 crore

Lake filled with water of river Saryu

It will have residential plots, group housing, commercial plots, ashram/ mutts, guest houses

Housing and urban planning department of the state government will execute the project