PM Modi to gift projects worth ₹22,000 crore to Ayodhya
PM Modi to gift over ₹22,000 crore worth of projects to Ayodhya, including a new airport, railway station, and residential township.
The ₹1463-crore Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport and the revamped and renamed Ayodhya Dham railway station are among the over ₹22,000-crore projects that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to gift to Ayodhya during his visit to the temple town on Saturday, said a state government official on Thursday.
Modi’s visit comes weeks ahead of the much-awaited consecration ceremony of the idol of Ram Lalla (child deity) on January 22 and is part of the government’s infrastructure push to make Ayodhya a prime religious tourism destination.
Read here: Week-long consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla to kick off from January 16
The projects include those which he will dedicate to the people as well as those for which the foundation stone will be laid.
“All preparations have been made for the Prime Minister’s Ayodhya visit. The PM will inaugurate Ayodhya International airport and the Ayodhya Dham railway station,” said Ayodhya divisional commissioner Gaurav Dayal.
The ₹2183 crore New Ayodhya Township is among the projects for which the prime minister will lay the foundation stone. Spread over 1407 acre on both sides of the Lucknow-Gorakhpur highway, it has been conceptualised to decongest Ayodhya. The new township will have a lake replenished with water of the Saryu to give a spiritual look to the place. It will be extended by 442 acres in the second phase.
As for the airport, the facade of its terminal building is said to reflect the architecture of the Ram Temple.
The interior of the new terminal building is being enlivened with local art from across India, art and paintings depicting the life of Shri Ram. It is proposed to be decorated at different heights to convey a feeling of grandeur of the structure. The first flight to Ayodhya is scheduled to reach at 11.20am after taking off from Delhi at 10 am.
The first phase of the Ayodhya Dham railway station has been completed at a cost of ₹241 crore.
Modi will also lay the foundation stone of the ₹300-crore Vashishth Kunj residential project as well for construction of new ghats and beautification of existing ones.
FOUNDATION STONE TO BE LAID
New Ayodhya Township ₹2183 crore
Vashishth Kunj residential project ₹300 crore
Office of ADA/AMC ₹119 crore
CIEPT ₹39 crore
New ghats: ₹23.89 crore
Tourist facilities ₹23.29 crore
Viewing gallery at Ram Ki Paidi ₹23.25 crore
Walkway on ghats ₹22.83 crore
Beautification of four historical gates ₹15.18 crore
Improvement of Lko-Ayodhya NH-28(New NH-27) ₹297 crore
Improvement of existing Ayodhya bypass ₹218 crore
PROJECTS TO BE DEDICATED TO PEOPLE
Ayodhya Airport ₹1463 crore
Ram Path ₹844 crore
Bhakti Path ₹68 crore
Dharm Path ₹65 crore
Multi-level parking ₹37 crore
Transit hostel for police personnel 34 crore
Parking and commercial complex at Kaushal Kunj- ₹4 crore
Beautification of Bhakti Path facade- ₹4 crore
ROB on Badi Buaa Railway crossing - 74 crore
NEW AYODHYA TOWNSHIP PROJECT
Area: 1407 acres
2 km elevated road to reach township
Read here: PM Modi to visit Ayodhya on December 30; to inaugurate projects worth ₹11100 crore
Lake filled with water of river Saryu
It will have residential plots, group housing, commercial plots, ashram/ mutts, guest houses
Housing and urban planning department of the state government will execute the project