PM Modi to visit Ayodhya on December 30; to inaugurate projects worth 11100 crore

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ayodhya on December 30, Saturday, and will inaugurate projects worth ₹11,100 crore, including the Ayodhya Airport and the Ayodhya Dham Junction Railway Station. The Prime Minister will also flag off two new Amrit Bharat trains and six new Vande Bharat trains. Weeks ahead of the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple, PM Modi will also inaugurate four new roads in the temple city. Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also lay the foundation stone for a greenfield township in Ayodhya.

According to a government statement, he will inaugurate the railway station at 11.15 am and flag off new Amrit Bharat trains and Vande Bharat trains.

PM Modi will inaugurate the newly built Ayodhya Airport at 12.15 PM. At around 1 PM, PM Modi will participate in a public programme where he will inaugurate, dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than ₹15,700 crore in the state.

These projects include ₹11100 crore worth of projects for Ayodhya and its surrounding areas and projects worth ₹4600 crore for other UP cities.

"The Prime Minister’s vision is to develop modern world class infrastructure in Ayodhya, improve connectivity and revamp its civic facilities while also conforming to the rich history and heritage of the city. In realisation of this vision, a new airport, new redeveloped railway station, new urban roads and other civic infrastructure is being inaugurated in the city. Further, foundation stones of a number of new projects will be laid that will contribute to beautification and revamp of civic facilities in and around Ayodhya," a government statement reads.

According to the statement, the phase 1 of the Ayodhya airport has been built at a cost ₹1450 crore. The terminal building with an area of 6500 square meters can serve 10 lakh passengers per year.

"The facade of the Terminal Building depicts the temple architecture of the upcoming Shri Ram Mandir of Ayodhya. The interiors of the terminal Building are decorated with local art, paintings & murals depicting the life of Bhagwan Shri Ram. The terminal building of Ayodhya airport is also equipped with various sustainability features like insulated roofing system, LED lighting, rain water harvesting, landscaping with fountains, water treatment plant, sewage treatment plant, solar power plant and many other such features have been provided to meet GRIHA - 5 star ratings," the statement read.

The redevelopment of Ayodhya Railway Station took place at a cost of ₹240 crore. It is now a three storey station with modern features like lifts, escalators, food plazas, cloak rooms, child care rooms, waiting halls etc.

PM Modi will flag off the Amrit Bharat Express, which boasts facilities like beautiful and attractive designed seats, better luggage rack, mobile charging point with suitable mobile holder, LED lights, CCTV, public information system, among others. Two trains will be flagged off -- Darbhanga-Ayodhya-Anand Vihar Terminal Amrit Bharat Express and Malda Town-Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminus (Bengaluru) Amrit Bharat Express.

PM Modi will also flag off six new Vande Bharat Trains. These include Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express; Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat Express; Coimbatore-Bangalore Cantt Vande Bharat Express; Mangalore-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express; Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express and Ayodhya-Anand Vihar Terminal Vande Bharat Express.