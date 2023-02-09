PM Modi to inaugurate Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit in Lucknow, lauds state’s development strides

: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday inaugurate the three-day Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit-2023 (UPGIS-2023) that has attracted memorandums of understanding (MoUs) and investment proposals of over ₹22 lakh crore as U.P. aims to become a trillion-dollar economy in the next five years.

A day before the inauguration, the Prime Minister said various development strides have drawn several investors and created opportunities for the youths of the state.

“I look forward to being in Lucknow tomorrow, 10th February to take part in the UP Global Investors Summit 2023. UP’s development strides have drawn several investors to the state. This has created opportunities for the youth of the State. @InvestInUp,” he said in a tweet on Thursday.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has declared UPGIS-2023 will be a “grand and historic event”.

“The world will see a new story of Uttar Pradesh’s development from now,” Yogi Adityanath said while inaugurating with defence minister Rajnath Singh projects worth ₹159 crore in Lucknow on Thursday.

Union home minister Amit Shah will also be in Lucknow on Friday (February 10) to attend the session on ‘Enhancing Safety and Empowering MSMEs and Cooperatives’ at the GIS. Shah has been invited as the session’s chief guest.

About 10,000 delegates, including over 400 international participants from 41 countries, top industry leaders, union ministers, ministers/diplomats from 10 partner countries and CEOs of leading companies and banks are expected to attend nearly 34 sessions at the three-day UPGIS-2023 at the Vrindavan Yojana in Lucknow.

Adityanath had sent eight teams abroad to hold international roadshows in December 2022 and led the first of the eight domestic roadshows in Mumbai last month.

The state government received nearly 150 investment proposals (including MoUs) involving investment of ₹7.12 lakh crore at the meetings and roadshows abroad. It also got 14,000 to 15,000 investment proposals of about ₹15 lakh crore at the domestic roadshows and investors summits organised at the divisional and district levels in the past few weeks. Some more intents for investment or memorandums of understanding may be signed on Friday.

All the halls and tents at the venue have been named after sages and major rivers and the city has been decked up for the occasion.

A global trade show will also be inaugurated at the venue. A special drone show highlighting the state’s culture and the modern face of Uttar Pradesh, which is being called New India’s Growth Engine, will be held for the guests. Short films depicting the state’s development will be screened. Various cultural events across the city will give the event a festive look. Besides the arrangements made in hotels, tent cities focusing on Ayodhya, Kashi and Mathura have come up to make the stay of guests comfortable during the summit.

The inaugural event will be telecast live and special arrangements to watch the same are being made in all districts to ensure participation of entrepreneurs, including local and small investors there.

The state government has worked out 25 sectoral policies ahead of the UPGIS-2023. A booklet focusing on the policy framework and how to file investment intents, along with other details focusing on Uttar Pradesh as an investment destination, will be provided to the guests on the occasion. Senior officers have been camping at the venue in the past few days. The chief minister, who went for a spot inspection of the venue on Thursday evening, is reviewing all the arrangements.

President Droupadi Murmu will be chief guest at the valedictory session on Sunday. Defence minister Rajnath Singh, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union minister of state for housing and urban affairs Kaushal Kishore and others will attend different sessions that include the ones being organised by 10 partner countries. Reliance Group chairman Mukesh Ambani, Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran, Godrej Industries chairman Nadir Godrej, Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra, Dixon Technologies chairman Sunil Vachani and Zurich Airport Asia CEO Daniel Bircher are among those expected to attend the summit..

