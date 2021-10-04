PM Modi to launch 75 urban projects in Lucknow

LUCKNOW: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate or lay the foundation stones of 75 urban projects or schemes worth ₹4737 crore during his Tuesday visit to Lucknow for inauguration of the three-day Urban Conclave on New Urban India: Transforming Urban Landscape.

The number of the projects – 75 – has been chosen in sync with the current ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ being celebrated by the government on the 75th year of Indian Independence.

“On the occasion, 75 best housing techniques and technologies would also be showcased,” UP’s urban development minister Ashutosh Tandon ‘Gopal’ said.

Urban development ministers from across the country are expected at the three-day event, where in the presence of the PM, the best practices in urban development, in UP or elsewhere, would be showcased.

Ahead of the PM’s visit, the entire area in and around the Indira Gandhi Pratishthaan is being given a facelift.

“Prime Minister Modi will virtually hand over digital keys to 75,000 beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in 75 districts and will also interact with five beneficiaries,” said Tandon.

The PM has been regularly interacting with the beneficiaries of various government schemes and in the run up to the 2022 UP polls, the BJP government has also prepared a booklet showcasing the various achievements of the Modi government at the centre and the Yogi Adityanath government in UP.

Modi would also flag off 75 electric buses meant for several smart cities of UP and release a coffee table book of 75 successful projects of 10 smart cities.

Tandon said the Prime Minister would be in Lucknow for nearly two hours. “After landing at the Lucknow airport, the PM would take a helicopter to the La Martiniere grounds and from there would be driven straight to the venue of the Urban Conclave. After attending the event, the PM would leave for Delhi,” Tandon said.

The minister said that after the inauguration session, discussions on new and emerging technology in urban areas would also be held through seminars and webinars across four sessions.

“In the following sessions, we will have a number of interesting discussions, like latest and emerging technologies and building techniques, and challenges in building houses for mid-income group. Experts would also discuss the increasing urban landscape of the state. Best practices in urban development from across the country would be discussed,” Tandon said.