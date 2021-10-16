Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Lucknow News / PM Modi to launch several projects in Kashi on Oct 25
lucknow news

PM Modi to launch several projects in Kashi on Oct 25

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate several projects and also address a public meeting during his proposed visit to Varanasi—his Lok Sabha constituency—on October 25
BJP has also organised a big public meeting in Kashi during the PM’s visit (HT file)
Published on Oct 16, 2021 11:34 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate several projects and also address a public meeting during his proposed visit to Varanasi—his Lok Sabha constituency—on October 25.

Sunil Ojha, the UP BJP co-in-charge, gave this information during a meeting he held at the Circuit House here on Saturday to discuss preparations for the PM’s proposed visit.

He said no major public meeting of PM Modi could be held in the country for the last one-and-a-half- year due to the pandemic. However, now the situation was getting normal only due to the efficient leadership of the PM, he added.

Ojha further said the BJP had organised a big public meeting in Mehndiganj, Rajatalab, Varanasi during the PM’s visit here. He said the PM will inaugurate several projects, including ring road, and launch a national scheme worth 65,000 crore for the nation from Kashi on October 25.

Kashi region BJP unit chief Mahesh Chand Srivastava said the party had started preparations for the PM’s visit. Kashi region BJP media In-charge Navratan Rathi said lakhs of people will attend the PM’s proposed rally in Kashi.

