PM Modi to launch several projects in Kashi on Oct 25

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate several projects and also address a public meeting during his proposed visit to Varanasi—his Lok Sabha constituency—on October 25.

Sunil Ojha, the UP BJP co-in-charge, gave this information during a meeting he held at the Circuit House here on Saturday to discuss preparations for the PM’s proposed visit.

He said no major public meeting of PM Modi could be held in the country for the last one-and-a-half- year due to the pandemic. However, now the situation was getting normal only due to the efficient leadership of the PM, he added.

Ojha further said the BJP had organised a big public meeting in Mehndiganj, Rajatalab, Varanasi during the PM’s visit here. He said the PM will inaugurate several projects, including ring road, and launch a national scheme worth ₹65,000 crore for the nation from Kashi on October 25.

Kashi region BJP unit chief Mahesh Chand Srivastava said the party had started preparations for the PM’s visit. Kashi region BJP media In-charge Navratan Rathi said lakhs of people will attend the PM’s proposed rally in Kashi.

