PM Modi to unveil 2,183-crore projects during 51st visit to Kashi

VARANASI Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay foundation stone of 52 development projects worth ₹2,183 crore during his 51st visit to Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency, on August 2. He will also address a gathering on the occasion, said officials. The PM will lay the foundation stone for comprehensive road widening and strengthening across multiple rural and urban corridors, including Dalmandi, Lahartara-Kotwa, Gangapur, Babatpur, among others and Railway Overbridges at level crossing 22C and Khalispur Yard. (File Photo)

The projects span across key sectors such as infrastructure, education, healthcare, tourism, urban development and cultural heritage, aimed at achieving holistic urban transformation, cultural rejuvenation, improved connectivity and enhanced quality of life in Varanasi.

Foundation laying of 38 projects worth ₹1,618 crore is planned while 14 projects worth ₹565 crore are scheduled for inauguration, said divisional commissioner S Rajalingam.

On the eve of his visit to Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X: “Tomorrow, 2nd August is a very special day for my family members of Kashi. At around 11 am, I will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several projects related to education, health, sports, tourism and connectivity. On this occasion, I will also have the privilege of releasing the 20th installment of PM-Kisan.”

In line with his commitment to improving road connectivity in Varanasi, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the widening and strengthening of Varanasi-Bhadohi road and Chhitauni-Shool Tankeshwar road, as well as the Railway Overbridge at Hardattpur, to ease congestion on the Mohan Sarai-Adalpura Road.

He will lay the foundation stone for comprehensive road widening and strengthening across multiple rural and urban corridors, including Dalmandi, Lahartara-Kotwa, Gangapur, Babatpur, among others and Railway Overbridges at level crossing 22C and Khalispur Yard.

In a major boost to health infrastructure, the Prime Minister will inaugurate advanced medical equipment installations, including robotic surgery and CT scan facilities, at Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya Cancer Centre and Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital. He will also lay the foundation stone of a Homoeopathic College and Hospital. Further, he will inaugurate an Animal Birth Control Centre.

Furthering his vision for world-class sports infrastructure in Varanasi, the PM will inaugurate a synthetic hockey turf at Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Sports Stadium.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will give equipment to 2,025 divyangs. All preparations for his visit have almost been completed. These gifts include motorised tricycles among others,” said the divisional commissioner.

Commissioner of police, Mohit Agarwal, said: “Tight security arrangements have been put in place for the visit.”

Kashi region BJP president Dilip Patel said the PM will be on his 51st visit to his parliamentary constituency. His previous visits to Varanasi contributed to the city’s development immensely and transformed Kashi while maintaining its antiquity and heritage.

Patel said the PM is expected to arrive at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport before noon and will proceed to Banauli in Kalika Dham (Sewapuri Assembly constituency), where he will address a public meeting. Around 50,000 people are expected to attend the rally.

To ensure smooth organisation of the event, the BJP has made elaborate preparations. The venue has been divided into 20 blocks, each managed by a dedicated team of 13 BJP workers and an in-charge. Special seating arrangements have been made for VIPs, women, farmers, intellectuals, media personnel, and people with disabilities (Divyangs).

Modi to disburse ₹20,500 cr under PM-KISAN scheme

VARANASI In a significant step towards farmer welfare, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 20th instalment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM Kisan) on August 2. An amount of more than ₹20,500 crore will be transferred directly to the bank accounts of over 9.7 crore farmers across the country. With this release, the total disbursement under the scheme since its inception will surpass ₹3.90 lakh crore.

Uttar Pradesh alone will see more than 2.3 crore farmers receive ₹4,600 crore, including ₹48 crore to 2.21 lakh farmers in Varanasi. HTC