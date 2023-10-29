PM Modi will return to power with clear majority in 2024: Rajnath

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will return for a third term with a clear majority in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Singh, who is Lok Sabha MP from Lucknow, is on a two-day visit to the state capital.

“People have complete faith in PM Narendra Modi. In the 2024 elections, PM Modi will become Prime Minister again with majority,” Singh told media persons. Addressing the gathering at an event held to mark birth centenary of RSS leader the late Sankata Prasad Singh, Rajnath shared his memories of association with the RSS leader.

Sankata Prasad was also the national president of the Akhil Bhartiya Kisan Sangh. “It was after Sankata Prasad’s advice that I had cut down interest on farmers’ loan. I took up the issue with the then PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee and gradually interest rate was brought down to eight percent from 14 percent,” he said.

Rajnath Singh was Union agriculture minister in the then NDA government led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Also present on the occasion, RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale apprised the audience of various initiatives of Sankata Prasad for farmers’ welfare.

RSS leader Swant Ranjan also expressed his views at the programme. Prominent among those present at the event included All India general secretary of Bhartiya Kisan Sangh Mohini Mohan Mishra.

