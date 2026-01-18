PMAY (Urban) 2.0: CM Yogi warns officials against irregularities at any level

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday transferred the first instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) 2.0 to the bank accounts of 2,09,421 beneficiaries in the state, describing it as a “historic step” for the poor, middle class and urban needy. CM Yogi Adityanath transferred the first instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) 2.0 to the bank accounts of 2,09,421 beneficiaries in the state. (HT)

During a programme organised at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in the state capital, the chief minister directed officials to appoint nodal officers in municipal bodies to ensure there were no irregularities at any level. He said construction material should be made available on time and at appropriate rates, and instalments must be released without delay.

CM Yogi said the Swachh Bharat Mission had brought about a revolution, with people adopting cleanliness as a way of life. “The government removed the mafia and you removed dirt, and Uttar Pradesh has progressed,” he said.

He said a total of ₹2,094.21 crore had been directly transferred to beneficiaries’ accounts. Each beneficiary will receive ₹1 lakh as the first instalment, another ₹1 lakh after completion of 75% of construction, and a final instalment of ₹50,000, taking the total assistance per family to ₹2.5 lakh.

Referring to the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, the chief minister said that over four crore devotees had taken a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam of the Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati in Prayagraj. He added that crores of devotees had also taken a sacred dip at major pilgrimage centres such as Ayodhya, Kashi and Garhmukteshwar.

Receiving the first instalment of the housing scheme on such an auspicious occasion was a special gift for the beneficiaries, the chief minister said.

Yogi said districts with the highest number of beneficiaries included Ghaziabad, Bareilly, Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Pratapgarh, Aligarh, Bijnor, Kushinagar, Prayagraj, Ayodhya and Maharajganj.

He said that over the past nearly nine years, more than 60 lakh families in rural and urban areas had received housing benefits. With the addition of over two lakh families today, the total had now reached 62 lakh, he said. “For the first time since Independence, the dream of owning a permanent house has been fulfilled for such a large number of families,” he added.

The chief minister said that between 2017 and 2025, housing was provided to 17.66 lakh urban families, a figure that has now risen to 19.75 lakh.

“We have been hearing since childhood — roti, kapda aur makaan. PM Modi has ensured all three for the poor,” the chief minister said. Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar virtually addressed the gathering on the occasion.