In a scathing attack on the Samajwadi Party, Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party chief Pankaj Chaudhary has accused it of seeing politics in every decision taken in the national interest.

UP BJP chief Pankaj Chaudhary has accused the SP of seeing politics in every decision taken in national interest. (HT file)

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He was responding to SP president Akhilesh Yadav’s allegation on Monday that the BJP government had failed in handling both the economy and foreign policy and termed PM Narendra Modi’s appeal regarding an austerity drive amid the West Asia conflict an ‘admission of failure’.

While addressing a public event in Hyderabad, the PM on Sunday urged people to reduce unnecessary fuel consumption by relying more on virtual meetings, online work, metro travel, carpooling and electric vehicles and to postpone foreign travel and temporarily pause gold purchases.

In a statement, Chaudhary said on Monday that the SP needs to introspect. “Those who ruled Uttar Pradesh when the state was grappling with power crises, corruption, riots, mafia raj, and deteriorating law and order are now trying to lecture the country on economy and governance,” he added.

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{{^usCountry}} “While the country is moving forward by prioritising self-reliance, resource conservation, and national interest amid global challenges, parties like the SP are busy misleading people and spreading confusion,” the UP BJP chief said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “While the country is moving forward by prioritising self-reliance, resource conservation, and national interest amid global challenges, parties like the SP are busy misleading people and spreading confusion,” the UP BJP chief said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He said the PM’s appeal to citizens to save energy, promote indigenous products, avoid unnecessary spending, and use resources judiciously was not a sign of weakness but of “visionary and responsible leadership”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said the PM’s appeal to citizens to save energy, promote indigenous products, avoid unnecessary spending, and use resources judiciously was not a sign of weakness but of “visionary and responsible leadership”. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to Chaudhary, PM Modi has given a message of shared responsibility. The BJP leader said India is now among the world’s fastest-growing economies. Despite the Covid pandemic, global market volatility, and economic slowdown, India has continued its development journey strongly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Chaudhary, PM Modi has given a message of shared responsibility. The BJP leader said India is now among the world’s fastest-growing economies. Despite the Covid pandemic, global market volatility, and economic slowdown, India has continued its development journey strongly. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He cited progress in digital revolution, infrastructure, startups, innovation, defence production, railways, expressways, airports, metro projects, and foreign investment, saying the world is now appreciating India’s economic strength, decisive leadership, and stable policies. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He cited progress in digital revolution, infrastructure, startups, innovation, defence production, railways, expressways, airports, metro projects, and foreign investment, saying the world is now appreciating India’s economic strength, decisive leadership, and stable policies. {{/usCountry}}

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Chaudhary added that people have not forgotten how Uttar Pradesh under the SP regime was identified with riots and crime, how investors were afraid to come, women felt unsafe and mafia flourished under political patronage.

He called the opposition’s attempt to tarnish the country’s image and spread confusion “unfortunate,” adding that people have moved beyond negative politics and now support development, good governance, and national interest. He said Akhilesh Yadav’s statement reflects political frustration and desperation after repeated electoral defeats.

“The SP has become issue-less and is now making baseless remarks on every national matter just to stay in the headlines,” Chaudhary said. “The public is clear: for a strong leadership, a secure India, and a developed India, BJP is the only option,” he added.

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