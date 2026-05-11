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PM’s austerity appeal sign of visionary leadership: UP BJP chief attacks Akhilesh

SP chief terms PM Modi’s appeal regarding an austerity drive amid the West Asia conflict an ‘admission of failure’

Published on: May 11, 2026 09:14 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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In a scathing attack on the Samajwadi Party, Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party chief Pankaj Chaudhary has accused it of seeing politics in every decision taken in the national interest.

UP BJP chief Pankaj Chaudhary has accused the SP of seeing politics in every decision taken in national interest. (HT file)

He was responding to SP president Akhilesh Yadav’s allegation on Monday that the BJP government had failed in handling both the economy and foreign policy and termed PM Narendra Modi’s appeal regarding an austerity drive amid the West Asia conflict an ‘admission of failure’.

While addressing a public event in Hyderabad, the PM on Sunday urged people to reduce unnecessary fuel consumption by relying more on virtual meetings, online work, metro travel, carpooling and electric vehicles and to postpone foreign travel and temporarily pause gold purchases.

In a statement, Chaudhary said on Monday that the SP needs to introspect. “Those who ruled Uttar Pradesh when the state was grappling with power crises, corruption, riots, mafia raj, and deteriorating law and order are now trying to lecture the country on economy and governance,” he added.

Chaudhary added that people have not forgotten how Uttar Pradesh under the SP regime was identified with riots and crime, how investors were afraid to come, women felt unsafe and mafia flourished under political patronage.

He called the opposition’s attempt to tarnish the country’s image and spread confusion “unfortunate,” adding that people have moved beyond negative politics and now support development, good governance, and national interest. He said Akhilesh Yadav’s statement reflects political frustration and desperation after repeated electoral defeats.

“The SP has become issue-less and is now making baseless remarks on every national matter just to stay in the headlines,” Chaudhary said. “The public is clear: for a strong leadership, a secure India, and a developed India, BJP is the only option,” he added.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / PM’s austerity appeal sign of visionary leadership: UP BJP chief attacks Akhilesh
Home / Cities / Lucknow / PM’s austerity appeal sign of visionary leadership: UP BJP chief attacks Akhilesh
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