PM’s principal secretary inspects upcoming projects in Varanasi

Pramod Kumar Mishra, the principal secretary to prime minister Narendra Modi, inspected various developmental projects under construction in Varanasi on Friday. PK Mishra also inspected Banaras Locomotive Works

According to district information officer Surendra Pal, Mishra inspected Namo Ghat, the upcoming ropeway project at Kashi Vidyapeeth and the command control center at Sigra, where he spoke to the staff who explained to him the functioning of the facility. Mishra also also visited Rudraksh Convention Center and inspected the upcoming stadium in Sigra.

At Varanasi airport, the official was informed about the expansion and future plans of the airport by its director. Mishra also inspected the Banaras Locomotive Works and saw its different units.

Joint cecretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs Deepak Agarwal, police commissioner Mutha Ashok Jain, divisional commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma, district magistrate S Rajalingam accompanied Mishra during his visit.

Inspection of bio-compressed plant at Shahanshahpur

Mishra inspected the bio compressed plant operated by Adani Group located in Shahanshahpur. He planted saplings on the premises and also discussed in detail the benefits of the plant with local farmers and auto drivers, stated a press statement shared on Saturday.

Local farmers told him that the manure provided from the plant has reduced their dependence on fertilizers and the sale of cow dung has provided an additional source of income to them .

