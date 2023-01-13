PMSA opposes new service rules

LUCKNOW: The government doctors held a meeting on Thursday and vehemently opposed the new service policy. “The new policy has changed rules for promotion which is not acceptable. With the new set of rules, the doctors will have to face delay in promotion without any fault,” said Dr Jitendra Tiwari, secretary of the provincial medical services association (PMSA), Lucknow branch. PMSA is a body of government doctors in the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The new service policy says a doctor needs to spend four years on level one to get promotion to level two and another seven years on level two to get promotion to level three. This is irrespective of any possible delay in promotion from level one to level two. The cumulative years of service will not be counted for promotion from one level to another.

“We have decided to oppose the new policy at every level. The decision was taken unanimously. Dr Anand Ojha, director of Civil hospital, Dr Manoj Agrawal, chief medical officer of Lucknow and other senior office-bearers of the association were present in the meeting,” said Dr Tiwari.

Doctors are demanding that the old/previous service rules be continued and doctors be given their due promotions. The state has close to 14,000 doctors which is about 6,000 less than the sanctioned posts.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}