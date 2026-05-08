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PNG supply disruption in Lucknow: Excavation mishap puts coordination under lens

The incident has raised concerns over coordination between utility agencies and private contractors during underground excavation works, particularly regarding mapping and sharing of underground utility data.

Published on: May 08, 2026 05:56 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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Claiming prior intimation and on-site coordination with Green Gas Limited (GGL), a telecom company on Thursday alleged that an underground Piped Natural Gas (PNG) pipeline was damaged during excavation work for laying communication lines, disrupting gas supply for nearly 40 hours in several city localities.

For representation only (Sourced)

The damaged pipeline affected supply in Ashiana, Bangla Bazar, LDA Colony, Kanpur Road and adjoining areas, leaving thousands of residents without cooking gas for almost two days before services were restored following repair work and safety inspections.

Srinivasan Udandrao, spokesperson for Bharti Airtel, alleged the incident occurred despite prior coordination with GGL officials. He claimed the gas company had been informed in advance through email and had deputed a patrolling team to supervise the excavation work.

“We always work in coordination with utility agencies. We mailed GGL requesting joint patrolling and details regarding the exact alignment and depth of pipelines. Their patrolling team was present at the site and instructed us to dig at a depth of around 3.20 metres using a horizontal drilling machine,” Udandrao said.

Meanwhile, GGL said the matter is under investigation. Praveen Kumar, deputy general manager of GGL, said PNG pipelines are usually laid at depths of 1.5 to 2 metres, but may go deeper than 3 metres in areas with multiple underground utilities such as power cables.

“It may have been one such case. The matter is being probed and appropriate action will be taken after the investigation,” Kumar said.

Residents in affected localities reported inconvenience as cooking gas remained unavailable for nearly two days, affecting daily routines and household work.

 
Home / Cities / Lucknow / PNG supply disruption in Lucknow: Excavation mishap puts coordination under lens
Home / Cities / Lucknow / PNG supply disruption in Lucknow: Excavation mishap puts coordination under lens
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