POCSO court sentences two in 2022 Bahraich rape case

Additional Sessions Judge Deep Kant Mani, presiding over a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court, on Saturday, sentenced two accused to imprisonment and fines in connection with the 2022 rape and abduction case of a minor girl in Bahraich. The primary accused, Shamshad Ansari, was handed a 10-year imprisonment term under Section 4 of the POCSO Act, 2012, and Sections 363 and 366 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) (Sourced)

The primary accused, Shamshad Ansari, was handed a 10-year imprisonment term under Section 4 of the POCSO Act, 2012, and Sections 363 and 366 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He was also fined ₹70,000, failing which he would face an additional five months of imprisonment. The second accused, Haider Ali, was convicted under Sections 363/34 and 366/34 of the IPC, receiving a three-year prison sentence and a fine of ₹20,000. Non-payment would lead to an extra one-month jail term.

On the night of February 3, 2022, a 17-year-old girl from a village under Motipur Police Station limits went missing after stepping out for routine purposes. When she failed to return, her family initiated a search and alleged that Shamshad Ansari, his brother Haider, and others had lured her away.

Following a complaint by the victim’s father, Motipur Police registered a case under Section 363 of the IPC on February 4, 2022.

Special Public Prosecutor Sant Pratap Singh credited the verdict to the collaborative efforts of the prosecution team, including advocate Santosh Singh, as well as the court and police staff. “This verdict reflects the judiciary’s commitment to ensuring justice for victims of crimes against women and minors,” Singh stated, adding that it serves as a deterrent to potential offenders.