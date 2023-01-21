PoK or Pakistan, people should be happy: Rajnath

PRAYAGRAJ: Commenting on the current economic condition of Pakistan, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union defence minister Rajnath Singh said here on Friday that whether it was Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) or Pakistan, the people there should be happy.

Rajnath, who was here to attend the 13th day post death ritual of former West Bengal Governor Pt Keshari Nath Tripathi, said no one should be in trouble and may all be happy and safe. No situation should arise that someone should die of hunger or thirst.

“We will always wish this because India is the only country in the world which has not just considered the people living within its borders but also across the world as its family, strongly believing in the concept of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam or ‘All the world is a family’,” he said.

Singh, however, refused to comment on repeated aggressive stand of China on the border with India.

Rajnath said that as far as the size of the economy was concerned, today India had become one of the top five economies of the world. “Experts in economic matters have started believing that by 2027, India will be one of the top three economies of the world. The way the country is moving forward under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, by 2047 India will become the top economy of the world,” he claimed.

Paying tribute to the former Governor of West Bengal, Singh said that he did not see Pt Keshari Nath Tripathi as a former Governor, Speaker of the UP Legislative Assembly, veteran politician or minister, but as an elder brother. “The entire state is well aware of the ability, talent and capability that he possessed. His demise has caused irreparable loss to the entire nation,” he said.