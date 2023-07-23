Manipur incident protest: 11 SP student activists held at LU

Police arrested 11 Samajwadi Party Chhatra Sabha workers for demonstrating on the Lucknow University campus, on Saturday. They were protesting against the Manipur incident where two women were made to parade naked, a video of which went viral on social media.

Police arresting a protester at LU on Saturday (HT Photo)

However, SP student wing leaders alleged that police deliberately targeted them.

On the instructions of Samajwadi Party’s president and former chief minister, Akhilesh Yadav, protests are being held in the entire state by the Samajwadi youth wing.

Protesters alleged that the police abused SP workers and caned them mercilessly. Aparna Rajat Kaushik, DCP, central, said that 11 people were arrested for violating Section 144 imposed in the state in view of Kanwar Yatra and Muharram.

The police said that the protesting students were told that prohibitory orders are in place in Lucknow but the protesting students did not listen and started demonstrating more vociferously. A huge crowd gathered there, and traffic got disrupted. Provocative slogans were being raised by the protesters.

Seeing no option other than to arrest protestors for breaching peace and preventing cognizable offences, the protesters were arrested at 2 pm at Gate No 1, Lucknow University.

