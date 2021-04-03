Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Police arrest rape convict who fled before his sentencing 25 years ago
Sahid Hasan disappeared soon after his conviction in an abduction-cum-rape case in 1995 but was arrested in Muzaffarnagar on Saturday.
PUBLISHED ON APR 03, 2021 08:54 PM IST
A man who absconded on the eve of his sentencing in an abduction-cum-rape case in 1995 was arrested here on Saturday, police said. Sahid Hasan disappeared soon after his conviction and before his sentencing by a court in the rape case 25 years ago, police said. He absconded even as his accomplices were sentenced to ten years each in jail in the same case, they said.

Asked about a legal provision that a man is presumed dead, if he is not heard of for seven years and if his whereabouts are not known during this period, and its application to the case of Hasan, a senior police official said, “The man had been declared a proclaimed offender by the court.”

The court had even ordered the confiscation of his property after declaring him a proclaimed offender and none of his family members went to the court to have him declared dead, he added. This legal provision does not apply to the arrested accused, he added.

