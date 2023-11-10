Police fortify U.P. for Diwali, deployments in place at 11,500 locations

As many as 246 companies of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), UP Special Security Force (UPSSF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) agencies, along with 400 trainee sub-inspectors, for the Dhanteras and Diwali in the state, senior police officials said on Friday.

Diwali shoppers throng Lucknow’s Bhootnath Market. (Deepak Gupta)

In a note shared with media, UP Police special director general (Special DG), Law and Order, Prashant Kumar said proper security deployments were in place at 11,500 spots across the state where idols have been installed. He said inspections with the help of sniffer dogs and bomb disposal squads were done at around 25,000 crackers shops and godowns. Also, 4,800 police response vehicles (PRV) of UP Police Integrated Emergency Response Centre were deployed at markets and crowded places.

Kumar said for Deepotsav to be held in Ayodhya on Saturday three superintendent of police-rank officers, eight additional SPs, 23 deputy SPs, Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) commandos, bomb disposal squads and anti-drone teams had been deployed in the city.

The Special DG said preparations for a peaceful and trouble-free Diwali had been going on for the past few days as part of which 1,769 meetings were held with associations of traders and jewelers and market organisations. He said CCTVs had been installed at strategic points to keep a watch on suspicious elements loitering in markets and drones were being used in some cities to maintain aerial vigilance. He said police teams regularly held flag marches and route marches in market areas to avert any trouble. Besides, the police officials have been asked to do foot patrolling in crowded areas, he added.

