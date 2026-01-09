Police go all out to untangle traffic mess, Lucknow roads get some breathing space

Even as action continued on the ground to untangle Lucknow’s traffic mess, some breathing space opened up on the state capital’s roads in select areas on Thursday on the back of a sweeping enforcement drive that has resulted in the issuing of over 20,000 challans in just four days. In a memorandum submitted to the commissioner recently, Lucknow Auto Rickshaw Three-Wheelers’ Association said Lucknow is witnessing the registration of nearly 300 e-rickshaws and 600 e-autos every month, taking the total number of such vehicles beyond 1.25 lakh (Mushtaq Ali/HT Photo)

After the massive traffic gridlock on New Year’s Day, the crackdown began on Monday when traffic police issued around 7,000 challans across the state capital.

The no-nonsense approach to restoring order on the city’s roads continued on Tuesday when 5,051 challans were issued with a major focus on two-wheelers found violating traffic norms.

On Wednesday, 4,048 challans were issued as action was taken against vehicles flouting traffic rules, including prohibited e-rickshaws, auto-rickshaws and other errant vehicles. Several vehicles were also seized during the operation. On Thursday, enforcement was intensified in the southern parts of the city, particularly at Ahimamau crossing, Telibagh crossing and the PGI area, where 4,250 challans were issued in a day.

The Lucknow police commissionerate carried out a major reshuffle in the traffic department on Sunday, following widespread criticism over traffic mismanagement on January 1. Five senior police officers were transferred with immediate effect, with key changes made in traffic-related postings.

Raghvendra Singh was shifted from ADCP (High Court Security) to ADCP (Traffic), while Ashok Kumar Singh was moved from ADCP (Traffic) to ADCP (High Court Security). At the ACP level, Shashi Prakash Mishra was posted as ACP (Traffic), replacing Surendra Kumar Sharma, who was transferred as ACP (Alambagh).

Earlier, on Saturday, disciplinary action was also initiated against several police personnel for alleged negligence in removing roadside encroachments in Old Lucknow. Acting on the orders of DCP West Vishwajeet Srivastava, the in-charges of Satkhanda, Rumi Gate and Hussainabad police outposts were attached to police lines. Similar action was taken against outpost in-charges of River Bank Colony and the Old High Court area.

Union seeks cap on e-rickshaw, e-auto registrations to ease traffic

Citing worsening traffic congestion and road encroachment, the Lucknow Auto Rickshaw Three-Wheelers’ Association (LARTS) has urged the divisional commissioner to fix an annual cap on the registration of e-rickshaws and e-autos in the city, in accordance with recent directions of the Allahabad high court.

In a memorandum submitted to the commissioner recently, LARTS said Lucknow is witnessing the registration of nearly 300 e-rickshaws and 600 e-autos every month, taking the total number of such vehicles beyond 1.25 lakh. The association claimed the unchecked growth has emerged as a major reason for traffic jams and encroachment on city roads. The association argued that Lucknow’s road capacity and population cannot sustain the rising pressure of passenger vehicles.

LARTS also raised concerns over illegal charging practices, alleging that a majority of e-vehicles are charged using domestic electricity connections or unauthorised charging points, leading to substantial revenue losses and demanded strict action against illegal charging stations and promotion of authorised facilities.