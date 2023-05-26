Home / Cities / Lucknow News / 40 days after Atiq-Ashraf murders, no ‘Chaliswa’ ritual performed

40 days after Atiq-Ashraf murders, no ‘Chaliswa’ ritual performed

ByHT Correspondent
May 26, 2023 12:41 AM IST

Police teams patrolled Chakia and Kasari Masari as a precautionary measure even as no rituals of ‘chaliswa’ were performed after completion of 40 days of the deaths of the brothers, at their ancestral home in Chakia locality.

PRAYAGRAJ: Police remained on the alert after completion of 40 days of mafias- turned politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Khalid Azeem aka Ashraf’s sensational murder here on Thursday. The duo was gunned down in police custody by three armed assailants at Motilal Nehru (Colvin) Divisional Hospital on April 15 night while being taken for a court mandated medical examination.

The graves of Atiq and Ashraf at Kasari Masari graveyard in Prayagraj . (HT)
The graves of Atiq and Ashraf at Kasari Masari graveyard in Prayagraj . (HT)

Police teams patrolled Chakia and Kasari Masari as a precautionary measure even as no rituals of ‘chaliswa’ were performed after completion of 40 days of the deaths of the brothers, at their ancestral home in Chakia locality.

Moreover, no assembly of people was seen at the graves of Atiq and Ashraf at Kasari Masari graveyard.

Atiq’s wife Shaista Parveen and Ashraf’s wife Zainab are on the run. Atiq’s two sons Umar and Ali are in separate jails while two minor sons are lodged in child shelter home in Rajruppur.

In such a situation, there were no arrangements for meals for the poor or recitation of ‘Quran’ by madrasa students.

It is speculated that a close relative of Atiq may have performed the rituals at his home in the absence of family members.

However, locals in Chakia claimed that ‘Chaliswa’ ritual which is performed on the 40th day of death does not require a visit to the grave of the deceased person. Moreover, anyone can perform ‘fateha’ for a deceased person at his home with his family members and can distribute food among the poor for peace to the departed soul.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
murder prayagraj atiq ahmad + 1 more
murder prayagraj atiq ahmad
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 26, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out