40 days after Atiq-Ashraf murders, no ‘Chaliswa’ ritual performed

PRAYAGRAJ: Police remained on the alert after completion of 40 days of mafias- turned politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Khalid Azeem aka Ashraf’s sensational murder here on Thursday. The duo was gunned down in police custody by three armed assailants at Motilal Nehru (Colvin) Divisional Hospital on April 15 night while being taken for a court mandated medical examination. The graves of Atiq and Ashraf at Kasari Masari graveyard in Prayagraj . (HT)

Police teams patrolled Chakia and Kasari Masari as a precautionary measure even as no rituals of ‘chaliswa’ were performed after completion of 40 days of the deaths of the brothers, at their ancestral home in Chakia locality.

Moreover, no assembly of people was seen at the graves of Atiq and Ashraf at Kasari Masari graveyard.

Atiq’s wife Shaista Parveen and Ashraf’s wife Zainab are on the run. Atiq’s two sons Umar and Ali are in separate jails while two minor sons are lodged in child shelter home in Rajruppur.

In such a situation, there were no arrangements for meals for the poor or recitation of ‘Quran’ by madrasa students.

It is speculated that a close relative of Atiq may have performed the rituals at his home in the absence of family members.

However, locals in Chakia claimed that ‘Chaliswa’ ritual which is performed on the 40th day of death does not require a visit to the grave of the deceased person. Moreover, anyone can perform ‘fateha’ for a deceased person at his home with his family members and can distribute food among the poor for peace to the departed soul.