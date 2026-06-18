Police personnel making reels on duty amounts to indiscipline: Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday cautioned police personnel against making social media reels while on duty, saying such acts amounted to indiscipline and could damage the force’s dignity.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at an event in Lucknow on Wednesday. (ANI PHOTO)

He was addressing a programme in Lucknow where he distributed appointment letters to 930 computer operators (Grade-A) recruited by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board.

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He said every member of the police force must remain focused on duty and maintain self-discipline.

“We often see people making “reels” while on duty but this amounts to indiscipline. At such times, we must remain focused on our duties rather than making reels. We must bear in mind that the task at hand requires an equal measure of vigilance and seriousness, only then can the work yield results in a dignified manner,” he said.

The chief minister said personnel must remain conscious of the responsibility attached to their work and avoid actions that could make the force a subject of ridicule.

“No one should engage in any activity that makes them a subject of ridicule. Attempts are often made to point fingers at the system unnecessarily. If everyone performs their assigned duties, results will naturally follow,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} “All of you are the carriers of Prime Minister Modi’s vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’. For this, self-discipline is the most important aspect and you must maintain it. There should be alertness towards duty and seriousness in every task. The newly selected personnel are going to have a major role as smart police personnel and digital warriors,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “All of you are the carriers of Prime Minister Modi’s vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’. For this, self-discipline is the most important aspect and you must maintain it. There should be alertness towards duty and seriousness in every task. The newly selected personnel are going to have a major role as smart police personnel and digital warriors,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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He also said the police commissionerate system was part of reforms aimed at strengthening policing in the state.

“Discussions on implementing the police commissionerate system had been ongoing since 1972, but no one implemented it. Our government implemented the police commissionerate system in seven districts, which is part of police reforms,” he said.

“Earlier, IAS officers used to suppress the IPS in files (in Uttar Pradesh). Once a file was closed, it was never reopened. Even if Yamraj came down, it was difficult to get an IAS officer to open a file,” the chief minister said.

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“Those who raise questions about the commissionerate system are the ones who have no understanding of police reforms or policing. These are the same people who have no concern for the convenience and security of ordinary citizens,” he added.

Before 2017, even police officers were unsafe, he said.

“In Moradabad, a DIG-rank officer was surrounded and assaulted by rioters, who left him assuming he was dead. Imagine, if IPS officers and senior police officials themselves were not safe in the state, then the safety of ordinary citizens, women, daughters, sisters and traders was merely an illusion,” he said.

The chief minister said police infrastructure has also been strengthened with forensic facilities expanded across the state.

“Earlier, Uttar Pradesh had only four forensic laboratories, but today we have increased them to 12 and the state police also has its own forensic institute,” he said.

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Today, you will find the tallest buildings are police barracks but before 2017 police personnel had to stay in dilapidated barracks, he added.

“Also, six A-grade labs are coming up in every district and mobile forensic vans are available. For cyber security, only one police station was there in the state but now there is one in each district,” he said.

“In 2017, we had training facilities for 3,000 personnel and today we have the capacity to train over 60,000. If we take steps, there will be criticism but we need to move ahead,” he said.