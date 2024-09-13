Police prepare gang chart of Atiq’s son Ali

Prayagraj: Police have prepared the gang chart of slain mafia-politician Atiq Ahmad’s son Ali who is lodged in Naini Central Jail. They will soon register a case under the provisions of the Gangster Act against Ali and nine members of his gang. The police will also identify the properties of Ali and the others and attach them under the Gangster Act. Police officials said that despite Ali being in jail, his gang was active. (Pic for representation)

Following the action, the accused will not get bail from court easily.

Ali is in jail in connection with a case of assault and demanding extortion money of ₹5 crore from a property dealer Zeeshan aka Janu of Chakia. Many of his aides are also behind the bars. Chargesheet has also been filed by police in court in connection with the case of assault and extortion money demand.

Police officials said that despite Ali being in jail, his gang was active. His aides who were out on bail were grabbing land and demanding extortion money from people. Their activities had caused fear among people. On the basis of their activities and past criminal records, police prepared the gang chart of Ali and his aides.

Ali Ahmad has been shown as the leader while other members of the gang include Aman of Soraon, Arif aka Kachholi of Chakia, Mohd Asad aka Asaad Kalia of Chakia, Imran aka Guddu of Malviya Nagar, Awez aka Golu of Kasari Masari, Nabi Anwar aka Phullu, Mohd Saif aka Maya of Kareli, Wasiurehman aka Fahad of Kaushambi district, Sanjay Singh of Rajruppur and Talib of Khuldabad.

Police officials said the gang chart had been sent for approval to senior police officials. Following approval, case under Gangster Act would be registered and further action initiated.

It is worth mentioning that earlier police had opened history sheets of Atiq’s sons Umar and Ali.

Ali is lodged in Naini Central Jail while Umar is in Lucknow jail.