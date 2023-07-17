U.P.: Two booked for ‘molesting’ woman in Prayagraj

Police here on Sunday (July 16) registered an FIR against two unidentified miscreants for allegedly molesting a woman while she was returning home from her coaching institute in Civil Lines area on Friday (July 14) night. The woman alleged that she was returning to her hostel with her friend when the two youths molested her and tried to drag her. (For Representation)

The 20-year-old woman also gave the registration number of the bike the accused were riding to the police. “Efforts are on to identify and arrest the miscreants on the basis of registration number of their bike. Help of CCTV footage in the vicinity is also being taken,” said station house officer (SHO), Civil Lines police station, Bhanu Pratap.

In her complaint, the woman said she is preparing for competitive examinations and studies at a coaching institute in Civil Lines. She alleged that on Friday night at around 8.30 pm she was returning to her hostel with her friend when the two unidentified youths on a bike molested her and tried to drag her.

The incident took place on Minto Road, the woman claimed. She further claimed that she tried to chase and catch the miscreants but they fled. However, she noted down the registration number of their motorcycle. The woman also claimed that she immediately called “Dial-112” but it was out of network area.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON