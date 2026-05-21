Police torturing relatives of accused a ‘colonial practice’, violates Article 21: Allahabad high court

The Allahabad high court has said that the police’s act of torturing or harassing the relatives of an accused is a ‘colonial practice’, which is violative of the right to life and personal liberty guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution of India.

The Allahabad high court directed the deputy commissioner of police, Yamunapar, Prayagraj and the station house officer, Karchhana, Yamuna Nagar, (Commissionerate Prayagraj) to file affidavits explaining under what circumstances the petitioners are being summoned on a daily basis. (FILE PHOTO)

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The court restrained the respondents from summoning the petitioners to the police station or detaining them or threatening them on any pretext in connection with the impugned FIR.

The bench comprising Justice JJ Munir and Justice Tarun Saxena was hearing a criminal petition filed by one Munita Devi and others alleging relentless harassment by the Prayagraj Police.

The petitioners’ son Ashish Kumar alias Chhotu had allegedly eloped with the informant’s daughter.

The petitioners’ grievance was that in order to trace the duo, the police used to summon the petitioners everyday to the police station, make them sit throughout the day and set them free in the evening.

The court said that in contemporary times, the police have scientific methods to locate the accused and bring him to justice, rather than intimidating his relatives.

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{{^usCountry}} The court directed the deputy commissioner of police, Yamunapar, Prayagraj and the station house officer, Karchhana, Yamuna Nagar, (Commissionerate Prayagraj) to file affidavits explaining under what circumstances the petitioners are being summoned on a daily basis. The bench also sought to know if the petitioners are wanted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The court directed the deputy commissioner of police, Yamunapar, Prayagraj and the station house officer, Karchhana, Yamuna Nagar, (Commissionerate Prayagraj) to file affidavits explaining under what circumstances the petitioners are being summoned on a daily basis. The bench also sought to know if the petitioners are wanted. {{/usCountry}}

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