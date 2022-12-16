Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Policing through e-Governance: U.P. gets top spot for good practices

Policing through e-Governance: U.P. gets top spot for good practices

lucknow news
Updated on Dec 16, 2022 12:31 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh has landed the top spot for best implementing the prosecution category of the Inter-operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS), at the two-day conference of good practices in Crime and Criminal Tracking Networks and Systems (CCTNS)/ICJS, in New Delhi

ADG prosecution Ashutosh Pandey accepting the award in New Delhi on Thursday. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh has landed the top spot for best implementing the prosecution category of the Inter-operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS), at the two-day conference of good practices in Crime and Criminal Tracking Networks and Systems (CCTNS)/ICJS, in New Delhi.

Additional director general (ADG), prosecution, Ashutosh Pandey accepted the award on Thursday on behalf of the UP police in the function from union minister of state (MoS), home, Ajay Mishra.

ICJS is an initiative of the e-Committee to enable seamless transfer of data and information among different pillars of the criminal justice system, like courts, police, jails, and forensic science laboratories, from one platform.

Besides, the CCTNS is a project for creating a comprehensive and integrated system for effective policing through e-Governance. The system includes a nationwide online tracking system by integrating more than 14,000 police stations across the country. The project is implemented by the National Crime Records Bureau.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP