Polling in Mohanlalganj: It’s 60% plus for 3 years in a row

LUCKNOW The Mohanlalganj Lok Sabha seat on Monday maintained its trend of crossing the 60% polling mark in Lok Sabha polls since 2014. The percentage was 62.72 (excluding postal ballots) till 6pm, but the final figure was likely to cross the figure of 62.74% in 2019 polls. Voters standing in a queue to cast their vote at a polling station during the fifth phase of Lok Sabha polls in Mohanlalganj. (HT Photo)

The seat comprises Lucknow’s rural assembly segments of Mohanlalganj and Malihabad, two urban and semi-urban segments of Sarojini Nagar and Bakshi Ka Talab (BKT) as well as Sitapur’s Siddhauli assembly segment.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The poll percentage here was 60.75 in 2014 elections, 46.27% in 2009 and 54.007 in 2004 polls. Queues of voters were witnessed at several polling centres, including SKD Academy and LPS in Vrindavan, Pooranpur Primary School on Rae Bareli road in Mohanlalganj as well as Parijat Apartments on Ayodhya Road.

As per the official voting percentage shared by the State Election Commission, around 13.86% of the voting was reported in Mohanlalganj in the first two hours of polling between 7am and 9am.

This enthusiasm among voters was seen for the next two hours during which another 14.65% of voters used their electoral powers making the total voting percentage reach 28.5%. After 11am, the turnout reduced a bit with only 12.93% voters turning up between 11am and 1pm. The total turnout was 41.90% till 1pm.

The low voter turnout declined to 9.65% between 1 and 3pm, which took the turnout figure to 51.08% till 3pm. This decreasing trend continued for another two hours between 3 and 5pm, during which only 9.02 more voters turned up at the booths and the total turnout was reported around 60.10% till 5pm.

Among five assembly segments of Mohanlalganj Lok Sabha, the highest voter turnout of 64.68% was witnessed in Sidhauli, followed by 63.21% of another rural assembly segment of Mohanlalganj. Thereafter, 63% turnout was seen in Bakshi Ka Talab and 61.40% turnout in Malihabad while the lowest was 52.65% in Sarojini Nagar assembly segment till 5pm. After 5 pm, the polling percentage increased by 2.43 that made the total voting 62.53%.