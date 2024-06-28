Ponds along Kukrail river, Sautal Lake to be revived

LUCKNOW As part of the plan to rejuvenate the 28-km-long Kukrail river, around 22 ponds surrounding it will be recharged apart from the beautification and revival of Sautal Lake in Asti village – the point of Kukrail river’s origin. The overhaul of these water bodies will pave way for the restoration of the local ecological balance. The initiative includes making the Kukrail river pollution-free from its origin in Asti village to its confluence with the Gomti. The LDA has been tasked with preparing a detailed project report (DPR) to guide the revitalisation efforts. (HT Photo)

Encroachments from nearby areas will also have to be removed, and the LMC will lead efforts to raze encroachments around Scorpio Club. Besides, illegal dairies on Kursi Road, around 550 unauthorised houses in Abrar Nagar and approximately 250 unauthorised structures in Pant Nagar will be removed to clear the Kukrail riverbed, said authorities.

The 28-km Kukrail river is dotted by 27 ponds, which are slated for an overhaul for restoration of ecological balance and enhancement of the river’s overall health.

The plan is also to prioritise cleansing of other water bodies and wells in Asti village. Environmentalist Venkatesh Dutta suggested that the area of Sautal Lake be marked in the DPR to facilitate its renovation. To support this, a remote sensing scientist has been instructed to survey the lake and submit a report to the chief development officer.

“Out of these 27 ponds, the plan is to rejuvenate 22 of them and develop other important water bodies, besides reclaiming of Sautal Lake that supplies water to the Kukrail river. Sautal Lake, which is spread over 88 hectares, is used by residents for agriculture and some part of it is occupied by land mafia. It’s for the tehsildar and lekhpal of the area to get that lake vacated, after which it would be brought back to life. This work is to be undertaken by the rural development department,” said Dutta, professor at the School of Earth & Environmental Sciences (SEES), Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU).

The initiative includes making the river pollution-free from its origin at Asti to its confluence with the Gomti. The LDA has been tasked with preparing a detailed project report (DPR) to guide the revitalisation efforts. This comprehensive approach aims to restore the river’s health by addressing pollution and ensuring a sustainable water flow. The DPR will ensure that the work is done without damaging the surrounding trees and plants.

The public works department (PWD) has been assigned the task of constructing a culvert on the road leading to Asti village, improving access and preventing waterlogging. The irrigation department has been asked to develop a system from Sharda Canal to ensure consistent water supply to Kukrail river, maintaining low silt levels and high water quality.

The department will work in coordination with the forest department that is preparing its own DPR to avoid duplicative work.

Divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob said, “With the revival of Kukrail river, the local ecosystem will also be restored. The success of this project hinges on the collaboration of multiple departments and agencies. The municipal corporation, Lucknow Development Authority, irrigation department, district administration, and the police will all play pivotal roles in executing various phases of the plan.”

Drains flowing into Kukrail river to be diverted

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has initiated efforts to create a picturesque and modern riverfront along the banks of Kukrail river in Lucknow, like the Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad.

Last year, a dedicated team undertook a site inspection of the Sabarmati Riverfront. The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC), which will oversee the development of Kukrail riverfront, has prepared a draft for the formation of an SPV, which will be in the name of Lucknow Riverfront Development Corporation Ltd.

The consultant is currently preparing the DPR for the development of the riverfront, and it will soon be presented to the chief minister.

Various departments have been tasked with making Kukrail river free flowing, clean and pollution free. The objective is to prevent dirty drains from flowing into Kukrail, beautify the riverbank, develop the site, and create a green belt.

The chief minister instructed the interception of 39 drains that flow into the river. In the first phase, work on tapping 17 drains is 95% complete. The interception of 12 drains is underway and will be completed by the end of this month.

In the second phase, 22 drains will be tapped to prevent 6 MLD of untreated sewage from flowing into the river. In the third phase, to maintain a minimum water flow, a 40 MLD capacity STP (sewage treatment plant) will be built to release treated effluent upstream into the Kukrail river.

After demolishing illegal constructions on municipal land in Akbar Nagar, the STP will be built on a 1.50-hectare plot.

To ensure continuous supply of water to the river, ponds will be built to revive the river’s water sources within the forest area. In rural areas, the rural development department and the LDA are working to revive water sources and bodies.

The UP Jal Nigam (urban) has proposed releasing water into the river from a 40 MLD STP. Additionally, the irrigation department will provide approximately 5 to 15 cusecs of water from the Sharda Nagar escape channel.