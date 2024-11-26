Menu Explore
Tuesday, Nov 26, 2024
Pooja Yadav murder follow-up: Ins agent, also the driver of truck that crushed woman, arrested

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Nov 26, 2024 08:36 PM IST

Pooja was murdered by her husband, father-in-law and their aides, to claim the money from an insurance policy taken out in her name

Nearly two months after the police claimed to have cracked the murder of Pooja Yadav, 28, who was murdered in May 2023, the Chinhat police arrested another accused in the case.

For representation only (HT File Photo)

Pooja was murdered by her husband, father-in-law and their aides, to claim the money from an insurance policy taken out in her name.

“The arrested man, identified as Abhishek Shukla, 36, had come with an insurance proposal to the accused and was also the driver who crushed Pooja to death and made it look like a road accident,” said Bharat Kumar Pathak, in-charge, Chinhat police station.

Six people had hatched the conspiracy of Pooja’s murder including her father-in-law, Ram Milan; husband Abhishek; Kuldeep Singh, 27, the main conspirator; Alok Nigam, 38, a lawyer who extended legal advice; one Deepak Verma, 25 and Abhishek Shukla, the insurance policy seller and the truck driver.

Alok and Deepak were part of the woman’s wedding ceremony in 2022, as eyewitnesses.

“While cracking the case in October, 2024, police arrested three people Alok, Kuldeep, and Deepak, who staged a fatal accident to eliminate a 28-year-old woman to claim insurance money and get a waiver for loans totalling crores of rupees taken in her name. These plans were made even before the woman was married to the family. Ram Milan was arrested earlier and Abhishek surrendered before the court on October 18,” said the SHO.

He further added that all of them had made the murder look like a road accident and also lodged an FIR for it. But their plan went against them when they applied for the claims of life insurance and loans with the bank, raising the red flag leading to the disclosure of the case.

