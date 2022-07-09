Pool-in sacrifice gaining currency this Bakrid

LUCKNOW: With the UP Government’s strict ‘Qurbani’ guidelines, steep hike in prices of sacrificial goats and people yet to overcome the financial losses incurred during Covid times, many Muslims have opted for pool-in sacrifice this Bakrid, the occasion marked by sacrificing of goats and other animals, including male buffalos.

In a pool-in sacrifice, several people contribute money for a combined sacrifice.

Imam Eidgah and senior member of All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali said, “People are still reeling under tough times are they are yet to overcome the financial losses incurred during the pandemic. Also, the price of the sacrificial goats has gone up manifold. Hence people this time prefer a pool-in sacrifice as it is economical.”

The maulana had also made an appeal to the masses, to opt for pool-in sacrifice and to feed the poor.

On an average, he said, a goat cost around ₹19000 and with it, only one person could perform qurbani. In case of qurbani of a bigger animal, including male buffalo, seven people can perform the sacrifice (as per Islam) and it was cheaper than sacrificing a goat.

Some people also cited sky rocketing prices of goats as the reason for the pool-in sacrifice. “This Bakrid, the prices of sacrificial goats in the Bakra mandi are quite high. Till last year, people used to buy goats from the neighbouring districts at cheaper price, but this year the transportation of goats is tough following government restrictions. So, the prices are high. In comparison to a goat which is priced between Rs16000 to ₹30,000 and above, the cost of a male buffalo starts from ₹12,000 onwards,” said Bilal Arshad, a young entrepreneur, who hails from the Old City.

People also cited the UP Government’s strict qurbani guidelines.

“I think it’s time for the community to adopt safe and hygienic qurbani mechanism, right from slaughtering the animal till the distribution of meat and disposal of waste. Also, there are strict guidelines of the UP Government on qurbani, hence pool-in qurbani seems to be the safest method in changing times,” said Wamiq Naeem, a local from the Old City.

