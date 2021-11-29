Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Portion of bridge connecting Shahjahanpur to Delhi highway collapses

The Shahjahanpur district administration said no casualties were reported in the incident but traffic movement on Shahjahanpur—Badaun highway was affected
A portion of a 2 kilometer long bridge collapsed in Shahjahanpur. (PTI)
Published on Nov 29, 2021 10:53 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

A major portion of two-kilometre-long bridge connecting Shahjahanpur to Delhi highway collapsed in Shahjahanpur late Sunday night affecting traffic movement.

The district administration said no casualties were reported in the incident but traffic movement on Shahjahanpur—Badaun highway was affected.

“We are investigating the causes that lead to the fall of the portion of Kolaghat Bridge. An enquiry has been ordered into the matter,” said district magistrate Shahjahanpur Indra Vikram Singh.

According to reports, the incident took place after pillar number 7 of the bridge that got constructed in 2009 by Bridge Corporation suddenly caved in.

“A few days back a pier cap of one of the pillar had developed a problem. Engineers repaired the snag and restored the traffic on the bridge,” the DM said.

He said the administration has diverted the route in order to avoid traffic jam like situation.

“An alternate pontoon bridge adjacent to the old bridge along river Ram Ganga will be made in next few days,” the DM added.

