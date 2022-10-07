Portion of Purvanchal Expressway caves in, four injured as car falls into pit

A portion of the newly constructed Purvanchal Expressway caved in near Haliyapur in Sultanpur district following heavy rain late on Thursday night, creating a 10-foot-deep pit.

Four passengers travelling in a car were injured when their vehicle fell into the pit.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

All the injured were taken to a nearby medical facility and are stated to be out of danger.

Following the incident, officials of the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) first stopped traffic on the Purvanchal Expressway before diverting it.

According to a PTI report, Sultanpur district magistrate Raveesh Gupta said, “A part of the expressway in Haliyapur police station limits caved in on Thursday night. The UPEIDA security officer reached the spot and set up a diversion. Most of the repair and maintenance work was completed by Friday morning.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the Purvanchal Expressway in November 2021.

The 340-km expressway connects Lucknow with Ghazipur district in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Reacting to the incident, the Congress tweeted: “UP’s Purvanchal Expressway has caved in. Thousands of crores were spent (to build it), but it could not bear the rain. A car entered a 15-feet big pit. Just before the UP (assembly) elections, PM Modi had inaugurated the incomplete (’aadhe adhure’) expressway. Now, the result is out. Modi ji... to whom were the ‘revri’ (freebies) distributed?”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(WITH PTI INPUTS)