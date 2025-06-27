Post mortem in UP to be done within 4 hrs, report to be posted online: Pathak

A post-mortem examination in Uttar Pradesh shall now be conducted in no longer than four hours from the time a body reaches the post-mortem house, and the body will be handed over back to police personnel. The post-mortem examination report will be posted online. UP deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak (HT FIle Photo)

“The facility of post mortem examination should be ensured 24x7 and at least 1000 watt of light (10 incandescent lamps of at least 100 watt) should be made available for proper lighting for an examination at night. Also the post-mortem examination report will be submitted online,” said deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, who is also state’s health minister, on Friday.

The new order is likely to bring an end to complaints by families regarding money being demanded for videography, reaching body to post mortem house and for getting post mortem done. With a timeline of 4 hours decided to conduct the post mortem examination after the body reaches the post mortem house, this malaise is likely to be taken care of. Videographers are provided by police/health department.

According to the government order issued by principal secretary, medical and health, Partha Sarthi Sen Sharma, a woman doctor will be part of the panel of doctors when an examination is being conducted in case of rape, death within 10 years of marriage. DNA sampling will be conducted for identification in case of death of a destitute.

“In case of murder, suicide, sexual assault, mutilated/decomposed body, the post-mortem examination will not be conducted during night unless directed by district magistrate, or a nominated official. Depute doctors not more than 60 years in age for post-mortem examination duty,” read the GO.

In districts where the number of examinations are higher than other (districts), more than one team/panel of doctors will be deployed at post mortem house.

The GO aims to bring relief to families as in many cases the examination was completed after several hours.

“The entire focus with the new directive is to bring relief to family members who will not have to wait for long as the entire process is completed within time and smoothly,” said Pathak. The police department has been directed to ensure the body and related documents should reach the post mortem house as early as possible.

Videography, in accordance with the directives in specific cases, should be done for bodies related to legal matter, death in case of police encounter or police custody, suicide, mutilated/decomposed body, dowry, rape case, and death within 10-years of marriage and other sensitive matter, along with post mortem being done at night. Videography is also to be done in case a repeat examination is being conducted. The cost of the videography shall not be taken from the family, instead should be withdrawn from Rogi Kalyan Samiti or other funds. In case of an accident, the examination shall be conducted at any time.

To ensure that the post-mortem examination report is made online a computer system and an operator will be provided by the concerned chief medical officer of the district.

“Ensure that the body is shifted to the post mortem house properly via hearse car. Also, during the post-mortem examination the body should be treated with respect. A post-mortem examination committee should be formed with district magistrate as president, senior superintendent of police as member and chief medical officer as coordinating member,” read the GO.

In case the heart of the body has to be preserved, the same should be sent to the nearest medical college.