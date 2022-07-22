Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Post offices in west UP to sell bottled Gangajal during Kanwar Yatra

Post offices have started this scheme for devotees for the past few years. Those who can’t bring Kanwar can avail the facility of getting Gangajal from Gangotri at their doorstep to offer to Lord Shiva on Shivratri.
Devotees can purchase a 250 ml bottle for 30. (Pic for representation)
Published on Jul 22, 2022 12:23 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

MEERUT Gangajal brought from Gangotri would be made available to devotees by post offices in Meerut and other districts during the Kanwar Yatra.

The devotees can purchase the bottles of Gangajal from different post offices to offer to Lord Shiva in their respective areas.

Senior superintendent of post office, Meerut Anurag Nikhare said that the staff would set up two special stalls at Augharnath Temple in Meerut Cantt and Shiv Temple at Begumbagh on Shivratri (July 26) to provide packed Gangajal brought from Gangotri. Devotees can purchase a 250 ml bottle for 30.

These bottles of Gangajal will also be available at main post office Cantt, main post office Ghantaghar, post office Kutchery, Mawana, Parikshargarh, Daurala, Mohiuddinpur, Hastinapur, Kharkhauda, Roht, Jani, Mohiuddinpur and Gandhi Ashram.

Similar arrangements have also been made in Baghpat and other districts of the region.

Secretary of Augharnath Mandir Samiti Satish Kumar Singhal said that the post office held a camp to provide Gangajal at the temple last year too. He said that it helped those devotees who could not go to Haridwar and Gangotri to bring Gangajal to offer to Lord Shiva on Shivratri.

.

