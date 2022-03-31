Post UP board paper leak: Lucknow DM issues guidelines for handling exam papers

A day after intermediate English paper leak forced cancellation of the exam in 24 districts of Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow district magistrate Abhishek Prakash issued guidelines regarding handling of examination papers.

“It should be ensured that the question papers are kept in the strong room, having double lock system,” he said while issuing detailed guidelines regarding handling and storing of examination papers.

“It would be ensured that security personnel in adequate numbers are posted outside the strong room where vigil would be maintained through CCTVs. This would help keep a smart check on question papers,” he added.

The Lucknow DM, who inspected many schools and colleges on Thursday, stressed on smart monitoring of question papers.

The DM inspected Rajkiya Balika Inter College on Shahmeena Road to take stock of overall preparations. He was satisfied with cleanliness at the school though no proper drinking water facility was found, officials said.

He inspected examination halls and found CCTVs were in working condition.

After this he visited Taleem-gah-e-Niswa inter college on Jagat Narain Road. No anomalies were spotted there, officials said. Government Jubilee Inter College was his next stopover where question papers were found sealed in the double lock strong room. The DM also ordered that school toilets should be cleaned before and after each examination shift.