Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Power boost: Energy panel okays new projects worth Rs700 cr in UP
lucknow news

Power boost: Energy panel okays new projects worth Rs700 cr in UP

Power boost is expected from more than a dozen new transmission projects worth ₹660 crore. Also, the ETF gave a nod to increasing the cost of two existing projects by ₹60 crore.
For representation only (HT FIle Photo)
Published on Apr 05, 2022 01:25 AM IST
ByBrajendra K Parashar, Lucknow

The Uttar Pradesh government will spend more than 700 crore on strengthening the power transmission infrastructure in order to rid people of power outages caused by overloading as well as bring about greater grid discipline in the state, officials in the know of things said.

The energy task force (ETF) headed by chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra approved more than a dozen new transmission projects worth 660 crore, apart from giving a nod to the proposal seeking to increase the cost of two existing projects by 60 crore, in a meeting, here, on Monday.

“Now, the proposals passed by the ETF will be put before the Cabinet soon for final approval,” a senior energy department official said.

As much as 220 crore of the 660 crore is proposed to be spent on installation of the availability-based tariff (ABT) meters at around 4,000 locations, under the Scheduling, Accounting, Metering and Settlement of Transactions in Electricity (SAMAST) project that aims to implement a robust, scalable and transparent framework of energy transactions at the intra-state as well as the inter-state level.

RELATED STORIES

ABT meters that are proposed to be installed within the transmission network are said to be a regime that brings in grid discipline by moving towards planned generation and demand.

“Another important proposal that the ETF cleared is to replace 6,600 km of existing earth wire in transmission lines with optical ground wire to achieve the objective of having access to faster and more reliable communication data with regard to electricity transmission,” the official said.

The ETF also approved a proposal for setting up around half a dozen new transmission substations at different locations in the state. Among them are 220 kv substation in sector 62 in Noida, 132 kv substation in Ramnagar in Barabanki, 220 kv substation on Badaun Road in Bareilly, 132 kv substation in Budhana in Muzaffarnagar and 220 kv substation in Mawana in Meerut.

Apart from sanctioning new transmission projects the ETF gave a nod to a proposal to enhance the cost of two ongoing projects by 60 core.

“The construction of new substations will rid the concerned and neighbouring areas from frequent power disruptions due to overloading of the transmission system, even as the demand for power is set to go up in the times to come,” the official pointed out.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Brajendra K Parashar

Brajendra K Parashar is a Special Correspondent presently looking after agriculture, energy, transport, panchayati raj, commercial tax, Rashtriya Lok Dal, state election commission, IAS/PCS Associations, Vidhan Parishad among other beats. ...view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP