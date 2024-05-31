Power crisis: Inform public reps, media about reasons for disruption, UPPCL chief tells officials

Lucknow: Taking a serious note of media reports about many localities in Lucknow battling power crisis these days, UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) chairman Ashish Kumar Goel on Thursday convened a high-level meeting issuing a slew of directives to officials. The chairman directed that damaged transformers should be replaced as soon as possible (Pic for representation)

UPPCL managing director (MD) Pankaj Kumar, director, distribution, GD Dwivedi, MD, Madhyanchal Bhawani Singh Khagroult, and chief engineers and supervising engineers under LESA besides officials related to 1912 were present in the meeting.

Goel directed that wherever there was a disruption in electricity supply due to severe heat, consumers, public representatives, and the media should be informed about the reasons for the disruption and the estimated time for restoration.

He said information should also be provided to 1912, local representatives and the media until the supply was restored.

“This will ensure that consumers have accurate information about the issue. If necessary, announcements should be made through loudspeakers. Senior officials should also reach the site as per the requirement and cooperate with local staff in managing the situation,” he said .

The chairman directed that damaged transformers should be replaced as soon as possible. Vehicles required for transformer replacement should be ready in the workshop, equipped with all necessary tools.

Officials were informed about the availability of resources and it was directed that sufficient resources were available to avoid any disruption in supply. Work should be done at war footing level to ensure this.

He mentioned that with the possibility of increased heat and demand, everyone needed to be more vigilant. Contractors involved in maintenance work should be encouraged to work efficiently so that faulty or damaged transformers or equipment may be replaced in minimal time.

He asked directed officers to remain present in their respective areas until late at night, answer phone calls and provide correct information to consumers. It was instructed that all staff should remain at their assigned locations.

Appealing to the consumers, the chairman said that the UPPCL was committed to uninterrupted electricity supply. Officials were instructed about immediate measures to address issues caused by extreme heat and temperature. “Therefore, cooperation from consumers is requested, and they are advised not to undertake any activities that may disrupt the electricity supply system,” he said.