Power of women, youth will make India world leader: U.P. governor

Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel on Saturday said India will become a world leader with the power of women and youths. Inaugurating the “Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav” organised by Vidya Bharati Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Sansthan at Jwala Devi Inter College, Civil Lines, the governor said Vidya Bharati was working on developing character in youths due to which India is moving towards becoming a world guru.

“Due to the policies of the government, now even women power is contributing to the progress of the country which is vital as unless the women’s power is not channelised and used, country cannot develop,” she said. “Earlier women, who used to oppose education of girls, are themselves today supporting and aiding educating of daughters,” she added.

The governor further said children should be taught yoga and given knowledge of culture along with good manners from the primary school level itself. “Every child has a talent. Through different programmes, the latent talent of children can be discovered and further enhanced,” she said.

Patel said the new National Education Policy-2020 will lay the foundation of the 21st century India. “Its foremost feature is the promotion of a strong research culture,” she added. While presiding over the event, Prayagraj mayor Abhilasha Gupta Nandi said Vidya Bharti is building a new generation through education and culture in real sense.

Earlier, president of Vidya Bharti Sanskriti Shiksha Sansthan Lalit Bihari Goswami said the institute was running a campaign of spreading knowledge about cultural rituals in the country. Vidya Bharti’s national co-organisational secretary Yatindra Sharma said while preserving India’s ancient knowledge tradition, Vidya Bharti was carrying out the responsibility of strengthening and ideologically enriching the students with knowledge of modern science.

Those present on the occasion included MLAs Harshvardhan Bajpai, Sidharth Nath Singh, Piyush Ranjan Nishad, vice chancellor of Uttar Pradesh Rajarshi Tandon Open University Prof Seema Singh and vice chancellor of Dr Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhaiya) Prof Akhilesh Singh. Director, Sanskriti Shiksha Sansthan, Kurukshetra, Ramendra Singh introduced the guests. Programme coordinator Ramji Singh delivered vote of thanks.

’Drying up of rivers is worrying’

Governor Anandiben Patel said people of Prayagraj are fortunate to have been living at the confluence of the Ganga, the Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati. “But drying up of rivers is a matter of concern. We have to try to save water and environment from today itself for the future of our children. We have to take a pledge that we will not allow water to be wasted and also make others aware about it,” she said.