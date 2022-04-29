Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana: LDA forms 10 teams to execute registries of 1,965 allottees

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) on Friday constituted 10 teams for executing registries of 1,965 allottees of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana at its Sharda Nagar housing project.

Presiding over the meeting, LDA vice chairman Akshay Tripathi instructed officials to soon handover houses to allottees under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

The development authority has already handed over allotment letters to 1,965 allottees.

For executing registries of all allottees, the LDA vice chairman constituted 10 teams and each team will execute registries of around 200 homebuyers.

The LDA’s Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana at Sharda Nagar has received several awards.

Recently, a team from the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) had visited LDA’s Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana at Sharda Nagar and commended the quality of road being constructed there.

The LDA has used for the first time stone matrix asphalt technique for constructing roads in the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana at Sharda Nagar. This technique is used in all developed countries as roads constructed with this technology are more durable and last for more than 20 years.

