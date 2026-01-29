The UP Basic Education Department is organising ‘Pragati - Towards Self-Respect and Success - 2.0’ children’s festival with an approved fund of ₹186.60 lakh, a spokesperson said. Pragati children’s festival focuses on personality devp of students:Minister

The festival will be organised at three levels: district, divisional, and state, to provide equal opportunities to every talented child. At district-level, the festival is being organised from January 27 to 31, where students from council-run primary, upper primary, and composite schools are showcasing their talents through various activities. Following this, selected talents will be given a broader platform at the divisional level event to be held between February 6 to 12.

Basic education minister Sandeep Singh said, “‘Pragati-Children’s Festival aims to take education beyond textbooks and connect it with children’s self-esteem, life skills, and personality development. This initiative is a significant step towards nurturing confident citizens through council-run education.”

This event is being organised under the Project Approval Board 2025-26 from the state-level Monitoring, Management, Evaluation and Research (MMMER) fund.

During the programme, children will share their experiences, dreams, and ideas, which will develop their confidence to express themselves fearlessly. Activities related to teamwork, problem-solving, and creative expression will prepare children for future challenges.

Students who perform exceptionally well at the district and divisional levels will get an opportunity to participate in the state-level programme in Lucknow, where the best child talents of the state will be showcased on one platform.

Director general, School Education, Monika Rani said that this Children’s Festival will provide children with an opportunity to express themselves, develop leadership skills, and move forward with confidence.She said that the active participation of KGBV students will be a special feature of this children’s festival.