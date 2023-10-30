Pran-Pratishtha: People will be urged to celebrate event at temples in their areas, says Champat Rai

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust formed a strategy at a meeting here to make the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) at Ram temple in Ayodhya proposed to be held on January 22 grand.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai holding a meeting in Kashi on October 29. (Sourced)

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai held a meeting with VHP and RSS office bearers of Kashi on Sunday. He announced a plan to make the ceremony a big success.

Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) workers will extend ‘Akshat (unbroken rice)’ invitation to all temples, villages and towns across the country under a 45-day drive to be launched on November 4 by Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. The unbroken rice grains are very auspicious and symbolise the importance of wholeness in Hinduism.

They will urge them to celebrate the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) at Ram temple in Ayodhya proposed to be held on January 22 next year by reciting religious songs in temples in their respective areas, said Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai here on Monday.

The drive will be carried under the supervision of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. Rai, who is also VHP’s national vice president, held a meeting with senior office bearers of the RSS Kashi region and its 35 ‘Shakhas’ on Sunday (October 29) night. About the mega drive, Rai said it will run in a phased manner. Some 200 VHP workers will reach Ayodhya on November 4. They will collect brass urns filled with ‘Akshat’ the next day (November 5) and then start extending invitation to the temples across the country. They will complete the work between November 5 and the last week of December, Rai added.

From January 1 to January 15, 2024, they will go too every village, locality and settlement and extend ‘Akshat’ invitation to everyone to celebrate the historic occasion in their respective areas. Rai further said earthen lamps will be lit in 5 crore houses on January 22, 2024. He said on the day of Pran-Pratishtha of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, VHP workers will gather in temples of their respective villages and localities and sing religious songs.

As per Rai, due to limited capacity of 8000 people at the venue, workers had been instructed to not come to Ayodhya on January 22. “On that day, only seers of 140 sects from across the country, PM Narendra Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat Ji, families of those who lost their lives in Ram temple movement and those who have achieved special feats in various fields will be present in Ayodhya,” Rai said.

He appealed to VHP workers to reach Ayodhya on different dates. He also said proper arrangements for their stay and meal will be made in Ayodhya. “Arrangements are being made for stay and food for 25,000 workers in Ayodhya every day. Workers from Kashi region will reach Ayodhya on January 30,” he added.

“Similarly, there will be different dates for different regions. In this campaign which will last for 45 days, accommodation and food arrangements for 50 lakh people will be made in Ayodhya,” Rai said.

RSS Kashi region Prant Pracharak Rameshji urged that as per the tradition and policy of the organisation, all workers should make the event successful by shouldering the responsibilities assigned to them at their respective places.

