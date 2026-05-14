Prateek Yadav: A Tony Robbins fan, fitness entrepreneur and animal lover

Prateek Yadav, who passed away early Wednesday morning at age 38, largely stayed away from active politics despite being the late Mulayam Singh Yadav’s stepson. He chose instead to build his own identity as a passionate fitness entrepreneur, automobile enthusiast and dedicated animal welfare advocate.

Prateek Yadav with motivational speaker Tony Robbins. (FILE PHOTO)

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He studied at the University of Leeds in the United Kingdom. As a chubby and overweight child, Prateek found inspiration in motivational speaker Tony Robbins. He frequently attended Robbins’ personal development seminars in the United States and credited the renowned coach for igniting his fitness journey. In 2012, he became the “first Indian” to win the prestigious ‘International Transformation of the Month’ title on a leading global fitness platform. He built a world-class home gym equipped with imported Technogym equipment and later opened a gym named Iron Core Fit in Lucknow. He also launched his own fitness apparel brand, Iron Hyde.

His compassion for animals, especially dogs, was well-known. At his office near Fun Mall in Lucknow, Prateek ensured stray dogs were regularly fed and cared for. He gave strict instructions to his staff never to chase them away and often arranged veterinary care at his own expense when any dog fell ill. He later formalised this passion by founding the NGO Jeev Aashraya, which provides rescue, medical treatment, and rehabilitation services for stray animals, particularly dogs.

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{{^usCountry}} An automobile enthusiast since his teenage years, Prateek owned a Hayabusa superbike, a dark brown Porsche Cayenne, and a striking blue Lamborghini Aventador — cars that often became a topic of conversation in Lucknow. He is survived by his wife, BJP leader Aparna Yadav, and their two daughters. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An automobile enthusiast since his teenage years, Prateek owned a Hayabusa superbike, a dark brown Porsche Cayenne, and a striking blue Lamborghini Aventador — cars that often became a topic of conversation in Lucknow. He is survived by his wife, BJP leader Aparna Yadav, and their two daughters. {{/usCountry}}

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