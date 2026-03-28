Prayagraj division: Horticulture dept introduces ‘Sensation’ mango to tap global markets

In a bid to strengthen Uttar Pradesh’s presence in the global fruit market, the state horticulture department has begun introducing Florida’s ‘Sensation’ mango variety in orchards across the Prayagraj division, marking a shift from traditional cultivars such as Dussehri, Chausa and Langra. The ‘Sensation’ mango variety. (File)

The initiative is being spearheaded by the Horticultural Experiment and Training Centre at Khusro Bagh in Prayagraj.

“Mother plants of the ‘Sensation’ variety have already been planted and are being carefully nurtured. These will be propagated and distributed to local farmers over the next year as part of a broader plan to diversify mango cultivation in the region,” said VK Singh, chief horticulture expert and training in-charge at the centre.

Originally developed in South Florida, USA, the ‘Sensation’ mango is known for its distinctive plum-red to purplish hue and relatively mild sweetness. Scientists at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), Pusa, have adapted the variety to Indian climatic conditions, developing 22 strains, of which 16 are currently under cultivation at the Prayagraj facility, Singh added.

Officials said the initiative aims to address key limitations of indigenous mango varieties, which often suffer from irregular fruiting cycles and short post-harvest shelf life—factors that hinder long-distance export.

In contrast, the ‘Sensation’ variety offers more consistent annual yields and an extended shelf life of up to 12-15 days, making it better suited for international markets.

The global demand, particularly in Europe, is increasingly shifting towards visually appealing mangoes that can command premium prices. The ‘Sensation’ variety, with its vibrant colour, fits this demand profile. It has also been used in hybridisation programmes to develop red-hued varieties such as Ambika, Mallika, Manohari, Deepshikha, Arunima, Pratibha, Pitambara, and Lalima.

These varieties not only bear fruit annually but also deliver yields estimated to be about 1.5 times higher than traditional types. Additionally, their fruits remain marketable for 11-12 days after ripening, further enhancing their export potential, officials said.

Compared to popular Indian varieties like Dussehri and Chausa, these mangoes are less sweet, a trait that aligns with consumer preferences in countries such as Japan, Australia, and the United Kingdom, where demand is rising for mildly sweet, aesthetically appealing fruit with longer storage capacity.

The Prayagraj division, with around 2,400 hectares under mango cultivation, including key belts such as Manikpur in Pratapgarh known for Dussehri and Chausa varieties, is expected to play a central role in this transition. The region currently produces approximately 1,50,000 tonnes of mangoes annually, with up to 50,000 tonnes exported each year in recent years to destinations including the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

By introducing the ‘Sensation’ variety, the horticulture department aims to boost export potential, improve farmer incomes, and position Uttar Pradesh more competitively in the global mango market, said officials.