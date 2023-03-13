Hospitals in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj gear up to deal with H3N2 influenza

Amidst the growing concern over the rise in H3N2 subtype of the influenza A virus cases, the chief medical officer (CMO) of Prayagraj Dr Anshu Pandey has issued instructions to hospitals, the community and primary health centres of the district to effectively deal with the situation, informed district medical and health officials.

Seasonal influenza is an acute respiratory infection caused by influenza viruses which circulate in all parts of the world including India, and the cases are seen to increase during certain months globally, say doctors. (For representation)

CMO Dr Anshu Pandey said, “The guidelines issued by the union health ministry would be followed in this matter. The instructions have been sent to hospitals, CHCs and PHCs for strict compliance. If any directives for specific tests are issued, they too would be implemented on priority.”

The biggest government hospital in the region, SRN Hospital of MLN Medical College presently has 120 beds in its medicine ward and all these beds have oxygen support.

“We held a review meeting on Monday and finalised a plan of action which would be revised from time to time. We have already reserved ward number 7 of SRN Hospital to deal with suspected cases and are ready to deal with cases as and when they arrive,” said Dr SP Singh, principal of MLN Medical College.

Likewise, 199 beds available at Tej Bahadur Sapru (Beli) Hospital too can be used to deal with any influx of patients, the officials shared.

Chief medical superintendent of Beli Hospital, Dr Sharda Chaudhary said that her hospital is ready to deal with suspected Influenza patients with full precautions as per the guidelines.

Chief medical superintendent of Moti Lal Nehru (Colvin) Divisional Hospital Dr Zahira Khatoon said that 35 beds with oxygen support are reserved in the hospital for Influenza patients.

Doctors said that seasonal influenza is an acute respiratory infection caused by influenza viruses which circulate in all parts of the world including India, and the cases are seen to increase during certain months globally. Every year, India witnesses two peaks of seasonal influenza: one from January to March and the other in the post-monsoon season. The cases arising from seasonal influenza are expected to decline from March end, they added.

Young children and elderly with co-morbidities are the most vulnerable groups in the context of seasonal influenza, they added. So far, Karnataka and Haryana have confirmed one death each from H3N2 influenza.

