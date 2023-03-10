H3N2 causing more hospitalisations: 10 things Centre said on virus spread

As India reported the first two H3N2 influenza deaths in Haryana and Karnataka amid the outbreak of seasonal influenza, the health ministry issued a statement assuring that the situation is being closely monitored on a real-time basis. The health ministry said a total of 3,038 laboratory-confirmed cases of various subtypes of influenza including H3N2 have been reported in India till March 9 including 1,245 cases in January, 1,307 in February and 486 in March. Read | H3N2 is the new wily virus driving people to hospitals Influenza H3N2 is predominant among all influenza cases since the beginning of this year,(Pixabay)

Here are 10 things the government said:

H3N2 is the major cause of the current respiratory illness in the country.

1. Seasonal influenza is an acute respiratory infection caused by influenza viruses which affect all parts of the world.

2. India every year witnesses two peaks in seasonal influenza: one from January to March and the second one after the monsoon season.

3. The ongoing seasonal influenza is expected to decline from March.

4. Children and old age persons with co-morbidities are the most vulnerable groups in the context of seasonal influenza.

5. So far, Karnataka and Haryana have confirmed one death each from H3N2 influenza.

6. Influenza A (H1N1pdm09), Influenza A (H3N2) and Influenza B (Victoria) have been detected in India

7. Influenza H3N2 is the predominant sub-type among the samples testing positive for influenza, since the beginning of this year.

8. H3N2 appears to have caused more hospitalisation than other influenza subtypes.

9. Oseltamivir is the drug recommended by WHO.

10. 10% of severe acute respiratory influenza patients who have H3N2 needed oxygen and 7% required ICU care.

