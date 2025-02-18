Prayagraj, Kashi, Ayodhya showcase India’s potential on global stage: CM

: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday highlighted how respecting India’s culture and traditions fostered unity and economic growth, as seen during the Mahakumbh. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath (HT Photo)

He said under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, cities like Ayodhya, Kashi, and Prayagraj have not only revived Indian culture but also significantly boosted the economy, showcasing India’s immense potential on the global stage.

Speaking at the “Dialogue with Young Entrepreneurs” organized by Yuva Bharat Sanstha, he interacted with entrepreneurs from Mumbai and used the occasion to challenge the critics of Mahakumbh.

Posing a question to entrepreneurs, he said, “If an investment of ₹7,500 crore by the Central and state governments can generate economic activity worth ₹3 to ₹3.5 lakh crore, isn’t it a wise investment?”

Recalling opposition to developmental projects such as widening of roads in Ayodhya, the construction of an international airport, and the Kashi Vishwanath Dham corridor in the past, he said that strong political will ensured their successful completion.

“The impact is clear— ₹700 crore in donations have been received for the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in just one year,” he said.

He asserted this is a testament to India’s spiritual and economic strength, according to an official statement.

He invited entrepreneurs to visit key pilgrimage sites, including Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya, Prayagraj, and Kashi, where, he said, millions of devotees from India and across the world are not only reaffirming their faith but also showcasing India’s cultural and economic power to the world.

The chief minister also shared that 53 crore devotees have taken a sacred dip in the Sangam so far during the Mahakumbh, which will continue for the next nine days.

By 8am on Monday, 40 lakh devotees had taken a holy dip at the Sangam during the Mahakumbh, he said, adding that the rituals would continue throughout the day.

He emphasised that while respecting faith is essential, its economic impact is equally significant.