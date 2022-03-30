Prayagraj KVs, JNVs set for PM’s “Pariksha Pe Charcha” on April 1

Elaborate arrangements have been made by the schools functioning under Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan and Jawahar Navodya Vidyalaya (JNV) in Prayagraj for the live broadcast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s interaction with students, teachers and parents from all over the country under the fifth edition of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ on April 1.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In light of the event, students, teachers and parents of Kendriya Vidyalayas of Air Force Station, Manauri, and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Meja, Prayagraj, have also made arrangements for a live broadcast of this programme.

KV, Manauri, principal Shalini Dixit and principal of JNV, Meja, Sudha informed in a joint press release that arrangement for the live telecast are complete in both the schools.

“This programme will be shown to all the students in the classrooms, e-class form, and in other suitable places of the school,” said Dikshit.

Similarly, the students at JNV-Meja will connect with the programme in the school’s dining hall.