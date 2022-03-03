Prayagraj man arrested for rape bid on minor stepdaughter

: Shahganj police arrested a 55-year-old man for allegedly trying to rape his minor stepdaughter on Thursday. The police also arrested the minor’s elder sister whose husband had earlier raped the victim. The elder sister has been accused of forcing the victim to undergo an abortion after the minor was raped by her husband.

The victim’s brother-in-law is already in jail for the offence, the police said.

It was while recording her statement in the rape case that the girl informed the police about her stepfather’s misacts and also about her elder sister who had forced her to undergo an abortion.

A separate FIR was lodged against the stepfather under POCSO Act for rape bid and against the elder sister for the forced abortion. The duo has been sent to jail, police added.

According to reports, the accused stepfather sold goods on a cart and lived with his second wife and her 13-year-old daughter.

The woman’s elder daughter from her first husband was married a few years back.

The stepfather allegedly attempted to rape the girl multiple times, following which she started living with her elder sister and her husband.

Her brother-in-law raped the victim, and she became pregnant. Her sister forced her to undergo an abortion when she came to know about the incident. However, the girl’s brother-in-law abducted the victim. Following this, her mother lodged an FIR against the brother-in-law at Shahganj police station around a month ago.

The victim was rescued, and the accused was sent to jail, informed SHO of Shahganj police station Arvind Kumar Rai. The victim is currently lodged in a government women’s shelter.

Based on her statement, a second FIR was lodged against the middle-aged man and the victim’s elder sister under relevant sections of IPC. The duo was arrested on Wednesday and sent to jail, he added.