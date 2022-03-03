Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Prayagraj man arrested for rape bid on minor stepdaughter
lucknow news

Prayagraj man arrested for rape bid on minor stepdaughter

The victim’s elder sister also held for forcing the minor to abort the child after she was raped by her husband said Prayagraj police
Prayagraj police lodged FIR against the stepfather under POCSO Act for rape bid and against the elder sister for the forced abortion (Pic for representation)
Updated on Mar 03, 2022 10:28 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

: Shahganj police arrested a 55-year-old man for allegedly trying to rape his minor stepdaughter on Thursday. The police also arrested the minor’s elder sister whose husband had earlier raped the victim. The elder sister has been accused of forcing the victim to undergo an abortion after the minor was raped by her husband.

The victim’s brother-in-law is already in jail for the offence, the police said.

It was while recording her statement in the rape case that the girl informed the police about her stepfather’s misacts and also about her elder sister who had forced her to undergo an abortion.

A separate FIR was lodged against the stepfather under POCSO Act for rape bid and against the elder sister for the forced abortion. The duo has been sent to jail, police added.

According to reports, the accused stepfather sold goods on a cart and lived with his second wife and her 13-year-old daughter.

The woman’s elder daughter from her first husband was married a few years back.

The stepfather allegedly attempted to rape the girl multiple times, following which she started living with her elder sister and her husband.

RELATED STORIES

Her brother-in-law raped the victim, and she became pregnant. Her sister forced her to undergo an abortion when she came to know about the incident. However, the girl’s brother-in-law abducted the victim. Following this, her mother lodged an FIR against the brother-in-law at Shahganj police station around a month ago.

The victim was rescued, and the accused was sent to jail, informed SHO of Shahganj police station Arvind Kumar Rai. The victim is currently lodged in a government women’s shelter.

Based on her statement, a second FIR was lodged against the middle-aged man and the victim’s elder sister under relevant sections of IPC. The duo was arrested on Wednesday and sent to jail, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP