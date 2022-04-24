Prayagraj murders: Shivpal meets victims’ kin
PRAYAGRAJ: Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) national president Shivpal Yadav reached the Sangam city on Saturday evening after getting information about the brutal murder of five people of the same family in Khevrajpur village under Tharwai police station area.
After a brief halt at the circuit house at around 4pm, Shivpal Yadav directly reached the post-mortem house and met the victim’s family.
He took full details of the incident from the relatives of the deceased and expressed deep grief over it. He said that such incidents were very painful. Shivpal said that this case should be worked out at the earliest.
“In this regard, I will meet chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday and will demand that arrangements should be made to enable the victim’s family to stand on their feet again. Children of the victims should be educated and government jobs should be arranged for eligible next of kin. Along with this, security arrangements should be made for the son of the murdered cattle dealer and others. I will submit a memorandum to the CM in this regard,” he said.
Shivpal Yadav said that the people who committed this heinous act would like to destroy the evidence and therefore, the safety of the victim’s family should be ensured.
He said that the criminal incidents in Prayagraj were a matter of great concern. Countless incidents had been reported in the recent past in areas like Nawabganj and Phaphamau etc. All these cases should be worked out and the culprits should be given strict punishment, he said.
Shivpal Yadav also said that if there was anything called law and order in the state, then such incidents would not have happened. There should be a fair investigation into the incident. “In the Khevrajpur village incident, the victim’s family is demanding that the incident be investigated by the STF. The government should ensure this,” he maintained.
On being asked about the speculations of his joining BJP, Shivpal Yadav evaded an answer and said that this would be discussed again sometime.
Later in the evening, Shivpal Yadav also reached the spot of the incident in Khevrajpur village and consoled family members. He reiterated the demand that the police work out the case at the earliest. He said that the criminals committing such heinous crimes should get harshest of punishments as per law.
-
K’taka CM assures thorough investigation in PSI recruitment scam
Bengaluru: Congress legislator and former minister Priyank Kharge on Saturday released an audio clip related to the police sub-inspector recruitment scam, which purportedly carries a conversation between a selected candidate and a middleman. The Congress has asked the government to either transfer additional director general of police (recruitment) Amrut Paul or send him on leave till the completion of the ongoing inquiry by CID sleuths into the scam.
-
Indian Army XI walk away with hockey title
Indian Army XI recorded a fine 7-6 win over Air Force XI to win the 3rd Marshal Arjan Singh Memorial Hockey Tournament held at Base Repair Depot, Chandigarh, on Saturday. Both teams were tied at 2-2 in regular time and Indian Army XI clinched the game in extra time. A total of 12 teams including Bangladesh Air Force Hockey team participated in this tournament which was organised by the Air Force Sports Control Board.
-
Gang makes away with garments worth ₹8 lakh in Ludhiana
Burglars broke into a readymade garment store in Guru Nanak Nagar, Jamalpur, and decamped with garments worth ₹8 lakh on Saturday morning. Investigation was delayed by around two hours as cops of Division 7 and Jamalpur police station could not decide under whose jurisdiction the robbery fell. Ultimately, the Jamalpur police station took the case. SHO Jamalpur police station, Sub-inspector Davinder Singh. Said an FIR will be lodged after recording the victims' statement.
-
Three petitioners in hijab case skip second examination
Three Muslim girls in Karnataka's Udupi district did not appear for their mathematics test on Saturday, a day after two girls were turned away from the examination hall as they declined to remove their headscarves. All five students are petitioners in the hijab case. Almas AH, Hazra Shifa and Ayesha Pallavkar were to write the mathematics paper at Vidyodaya PU College, the examination centre for students of Government PU College in Udupi .
-
Chandigarh: Four more cheating cases registered against GBP Group
A day after the Chandigarh Police registered two cases against the promoters of GBP Group, they were named in four more cheating cases in the city. According to police, Dev Bhushan Gupta of Zirakpur complained that GBP Group's Raman Gupta, Pardeep Gupta and others, and managing partner of G&G Builders, Neeraj Gupta, cheated approximately 2,500 people of ₹1,500 crore in various projects.
