Prayagraj murders: Shivpal meets victims’ kin

PRAYAGRAJ: Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) national president Shivpal Yadav reached the Sangam city on Saturday evening after getting information about the brutal murder of five people of the same family in Khevrajpur village under Tharwai police station area.

After a brief halt at the circuit house at around 4pm, Shivpal Yadav directly reached the post-mortem house and met the victim’s family.

He took full details of the incident from the relatives of the deceased and expressed deep grief over it. He said that such incidents were very painful. Shivpal said that this case should be worked out at the earliest.

“In this regard, I will meet chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday and will demand that arrangements should be made to enable the victim’s family to stand on their feet again. Children of the victims should be educated and government jobs should be arranged for eligible next of kin. Along with this, security arrangements should be made for the son of the murdered cattle dealer and others. I will submit a memorandum to the CM in this regard,” he said.

Shivpal Yadav said that the people who committed this heinous act would like to destroy the evidence and therefore, the safety of the victim’s family should be ensured.

He said that the criminal incidents in Prayagraj were a matter of great concern. Countless incidents had been reported in the recent past in areas like Nawabganj and Phaphamau etc. All these cases should be worked out and the culprits should be given strict punishment, he said.

Shivpal Yadav also said that if there was anything called law and order in the state, then such incidents would not have happened. There should be a fair investigation into the incident. “In the Khevrajpur village incident, the victim’s family is demanding that the incident be investigated by the STF. The government should ensure this,” he maintained.

On being asked about the speculations of his joining BJP, Shivpal Yadav evaded an answer and said that this would be discussed again sometime.

Later in the evening, Shivpal Yadav also reached the spot of the incident in Khevrajpur village and consoled family members. He reiterated the demand that the police work out the case at the earliest. He said that the criminals committing such heinous crimes should get harshest of punishments as per law.