Prayagraj: Peace efforts stepped up before next Friday prayers

Two days before the next Friday prayers on June 17, the Prayagraj district and police administration have stepped up efforts to ensure peace in the old city areas.

District magistrate Sanjay Khatri and senior superintendent of police Ajay Kumar on Wednesday visited the localities affected by violence on June 10 and interacted with locals, especially elders and prominent citizens of the Muslim community in the area. Security personnel are also on high alert.

The officials visited Atala and its neighbouring localities, including Kareli and Noorullah Road, on Wednesday morning and approached members of the Muslim community. The Atala locality was the worst affected by violence during a protest against controversial remarks of two former BJP spokespersons on June 10.

On Wednesday, officials enquired about the well-being of locals and urged them to cooperate in maintaining peace.

Officials have issued instructions to increase patrolling in the old city localities in the run-up to the next Friday prayers.

The officials are also taking help of employees of other departments including lekhpals and sanitation workers. They have been asked to remain on alert and inform the police in case of any untoward incident.

“We are holding meetings with locals and urging them to ensure peace. Meetings of peace committees are also being held, besides meetings with religious leaders. A sanitation drive is also being undertaken to ensure that no outsiders are hiding anywhere with an intention to cause trouble,” said SSP Ajay Kumar.

The SSP said all efforts were being made to ensure that violence did not recur.

District magistrate Sanjay Khatri said the situation was fast returning to normal and steps were being taken to ensure peace. Officials were in contact with elders and prominent citizens of the old city areas, he added.